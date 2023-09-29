Two days after an ex-Indian diplomat named Deepak Vohra accused Justin Trudeau of being under the influence of cocaine during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the office of the Canadian Prime Minister denied the ‘credible rumours’ on Wednesday (September 27).

“This (is) absolutely false and a troubling example of how disinformation can make its way into media reporting,” it said in a statement. The development came two days after Deepak Vohra said that the plane of the Canadian Prime Minister was full of cocaine.

While speaking to Zee News, the former Indian ambassador to Sudan emphasised, “When Justin Trudeau came to India for the G20 this month, his plane was full of cocaine. He did not come out of his room for two days.”

#Canada; Former Indian diplomat Deepak Vohra has accused Justin Trudeau of using cocaine during his recent trip to India.



Deepak Vohra, former Indian ambassador to Sudan, made a serious claims about #JustinTrudeau that the Canadian PM's plane “full of cocaine”. SOS #cdnpoli 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/e7SvxAdjiS — Kanwaljit Arora (@mekarora) September 28, 2023

Deepak Vohra informed that when the Canadian PM visited Delhi, there was a ‘credible rumour’ that Indian sniffer dogs discovered cocaine on his plane.

“My wife saw him at the Delhi airport and said that Trudeau looked depressed and stressed. We don’t know the reason. I don’t know the reality, but social media and some ‘credible rumours’ suggest that his plane was full of cocaine,” he was heard saying.

The ex-Indian diplomat added, “He also missed the President’s dinner as some people say that he was not in his senses due to the drug consumption. So, seeing this nothing can be said about what goes on in his mind.” Interestingly, the office of Canadian Prime Minister did not respond to the allegations of Trudeau not stepping out of his hotel room for two days.

The Background of the Controversy

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the head of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib and a wanted Khalistani terrorist in India, was shot dead in Surrey by two unidentified assailants on June 18, 2023. He was a wanted terrorist by the Indian Government. The 46-year-old hailed from the village Bhar Singhpura of Jalandhar.

On September 19, the Canadian government expelled one Indian diplomat after PM Justin Trudeau blamed India for the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The development came after Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly informed in a presser that the allegations of India’s involvement are being investigated. She termed the killing an attack on Canada’s sovereignty and informed that as a consequence, Canada has expelled one top Indian diplomat.

In a swift response, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that any allegation of India’s involvement in Nijjar’s killing is ‘absurd and motivated’. It has also expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in response to Canada’s hostile behaviour towards India, and open support to anti-India terrorists.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared on X, “The High Commissioner of Canada was summoned today and informed about India’s decision to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India. The Concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India in the next five days.”

Thereafter, Canada issued travel warnings to Indian citizens in the country, stopped the issuance of new visas and even directed the country to downsize its diplomatic presence in India.

It must be mentioned that the Canadian government has so far not provided any specific proof, which could remotely point fingers at India’s role in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In fact, British Columbia Premier David Eby has gone on record to say that briefings provided to him by CSIS (Canadian Intelligence Agency) about the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar were ‘open source’ and based on material available on the internet.

In fact, Justin Trudeau is now facing the heat from Canadian media, which has been insisting the government to share evidence in the public domain.