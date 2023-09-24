The issue of the murder of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar has led to intense tension between Canada and India. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that his assassination was carried out by agents of the Indian government, however, he did not provide any proof to support the same. Interestingly, he has levelled the charge when he is being strongly cornered in his country on internal issues and is consistently trailing his rivals in the polls.

According to accounts in the Canadian media, he reportedly brought up the matter because his popularity is rapidly declining and would be marked for both national and international disgrace if he is not able to substantiate his allegation with tangible proof.

The prime minister acted hastily in an attempt to improve his slipping poll numbers and serve his domestic politics, based on a large section of the country’s media. “It’s important to remember Trudeau’s accusation has yet to be proven. He has so far failed to provide any evidence to Canadians,” Canada’s leading newspaper, the National Post wrote in an editorial which pointed to “his use of vague language and lack of any specific intelligence.”

The piece further read that if it turns out that he sparked this storm without any proof it would be a matter of domestic and global implications. The National Post has cited a recent poll by the Angus Reid Institute in which Justin Trudeau has got only a 33% approval rating while 63% of people dislike him. His government is in power with the support of the New Democratic Party which has twenty-four MPs. The head of this party, Jagmeet Singh is considered a Khalistan supporter.

An article in the Canadian newspaper Toronto Sun stated that India won’t stay quiet regarding the allegations that the Western nation has made against the Indian government. The Modi administration’s sole response that Canadians should anticipate is that India would make an effort to punish Canada for the accusation. Therefore, it is crucial that Justin Trudeau’s government releases whatever evidence it can produce to establish the Indian government’s link to Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s death.

The tabloid newspaper highlighted that Hardeep Singh Nijjar was not a saint and the court should have made the determination whether he was a terrorist, as per the assertion of the Indian government. If India is indeed behind his murder and the Trudeau government still stands by its word, then the South Asian country should be held accountable.

It claimed that the Modi government should have presented its evidence in a Canadian court and followed the legal route for the extradition process if it had proof connecting the Sikh radical to criminal acts. The Trudeau administration’s inaction in the face of violent pro-Khalistan elements was also questioned by the newspaper.

Toronto Sun pointed out that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed that he would protect the Sikhs and that the entire community cannot be judged based on the actions of a few people. This is true, but if certain bad actors are encouraging violence or engaging in terrorist activities, including talking about attacking diplomats then the government ought to take action. The prime minister has failed to do anything on this front.

It emphasised that he has done nothing to deal with the violent extreme sections of the Khalistan movement that go beyond advocating for the motherland. The article concluded that neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor his Canadian counterpart is facing any problems due to the dispute, however, it is directly affecting the people of Canada who do business with India as well as those who are trying to arrange visas to visit the Asian nation. It also asked both leaders to stop playing international poker and put their cards on the table.

National Post in another piece reported that India considers Hardeep Singh Nijjar a militant and had declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh on him after his name appeared in a conspiracy to kill a Hindu priest in Jalandhar, Punjab. He was believed to have planned a blast in Punjab state and trained militants in a small city southeast of Vancouver.

The Canadian daily also conveyed that India has halted visa services citing security concerns amid the tension. This suspension prevents Canadians who do not already possess a visa from visiting India until services are restored. Canadians are among the top travellers to the country. According to India’s Bureau of Immigration, 80,000 Canadian tourists visited India in 2021.

Canadians of Indian descent are concerned about how they are going to travel to India now that visa services have been discontinued, based on a story in the Canadian newspaper Vancouver Sun. It quoted a Canadian of Indian ancestry Anil Kumar who lives in Surrey who voiced, “The suspension of visa services shows what a bad time this is. People are worried about travelling to India. I know some people who were going to India for Diwali. Now, they won’t be able to go and this is very worrying.”

Justin Trudeau’s absurd allegation and its aftermath

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of executing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada on 18 September and the charge was vehemently refuted by India in a statement which urged the Canadian government to take strict action against anti-Indian groups present there. India also summoned Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKay and expelled a Canadian diplomat in retaliation.

Furthermore, India has ceased providing visa services to Canadian citizens until further notice. The Ministry of External Affairs of India issued a warning to its residents in Canada on 20 September advising them to use caution in light of the rise in anti-Indian activities and politically sanctioned hate crimes there.

He reportedly implored the allies of Canada, including the United States for weeks to denounce India for the murder but was refused by everyone. They refused to participate in his story of “foreign interference” or to be dragged into it. He was snubbed by them fearing diplomatic backlash from India.

The murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar did not even merit a mention during the crucial G-20 Summit, despite private discussions among the Five Eyes nations, an intelligence alliance made up of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

More importantly, the Indian government has repeatedly affirmed that the Canadian government has not provided any specific proof of Indian involvement in the killing of the Sikh extremist. It seems that Justin Trudeau’s decision to attack India, a fellow democratic nation without showing any evidence was motivated by short-sightedness and petty electoral ambitions which have now snowballed into a serious humiliation and created multiple challenges for his country.

His administration is now seen as siding with a terrorist instead of addressing the grave pro-separatist Sikh movement growing on his country’s soil that poses a serious threat to the lives, temples and properties of Hindu minorities along with the safety of Indian diplomats posted there.

Hardeep Singh Najjar (46) who had been profoundly involved in pro-Khalistan activities was shot dead on 18 June outside a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia.