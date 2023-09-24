Sunday, September 24, 2023
HomeNews ReportsMeet Cassandra Mae Spittmann, the German singer famous for singing spiritual Indian songs, who...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Meet Cassandra Mae Spittmann, the German singer famous for singing spiritual Indian songs, who was praised by PM Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Her melodious renditions include Shiv Tandav stotrams and songs from the regional cinema where CassMae masterfully interprets every nuance of these melodies

OpIndia Staff
PM lauds versatile German Singer Cassmae for her soulful renditions of Indian devotional compositions
PM Modi during Mann ki baat address (L) and German Singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann (R) (Image Source - NDTV and One World News)
0

On Sunday (24 September), PM Narendra Modi delivered the 105th episode of his monthly public address, ‘Mann ki Baat’. During the radio address, he categorically asserted that the fascination towards India has risen a lot in the last few years, particularly in the wake of the successful organisation of the G20 Summit and the historic feat achieved by ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission. 

In his address, PM Modi highlighted that Indian culture and music have become global, and more and more people are getting fascinated by it. During the radio broadcast, he played the enchanting rendition by German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann who has become an internet sensation in India and around the world for her melodious singing. 

Praising her versatile singing, PM Modi said, “What a sweet voice.. and through the emotions reflected in every word, we can feel her love for God.” 

Going ahead, he introduced the German singer to his listeners stating that the name of this German daughter is – CassMae. 

He noted, “21-year-old Cassmae is quite popular on Instagram these days. CassMae, a resident of Germany, has never been to India, but she is a fan of Indian music, and has never even seen India. Her interest in Indian music is very inspiring.”

PM Modi emphasised that despite facing adversities, CassMae undertook difficult challenges and went on to extraordinary achievements. 

The visually impaired German singer, CassMae, is passionate about music and creativity so much so that she started singing at a very early age. PM Modi highlighted that she started African Drumming at the age of just 3 years. 

Although CassMae was introduced to Indian music only about 5-6 years ago, its allure captivated her so profoundly that she became entirely immersed in it. She has also learned how to play the tabla. 

PM Modi further lauded the polyglot singer and noted that she has aced singing in many Indian languages, including Sanskrit, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, and Urdu. CassMae has mastered her notes in all of them. 

PM Modi concluded by saying, “I wholeheartedly appreciate Germany’s CassMae’s passion for Indian culture and music. Her efforts are going to overwhelm every Indian.” 

The versatile German singer-songwriter, CassMae’s original name is Cassandra Mae Spittmann. Through her original Instagram handle, cassmaeofficial, and YouTube channel, cassmae, the talented German artist has showcased her singing prowess and has taken Indian social media by storm with her mesmerising renditions of multiple Kannada, Tamil, and Sanskrit songs, including devotional compositions. 

This remarkably talented German vocalist has garnered widespread admiration for her powerful singing. Her melodious renditions include Shiv Tandav stotrams and songs from the regional cinema where CassMae masterfully interprets every nuance of these melodies. She consistently leaves her audience in sheer awe of her remarkable talent and genuine love for Indian music.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsgerman singer Indian songs
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
656,982FollowersFollow
29,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com