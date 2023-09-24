On Sunday (24 September), PM Narendra Modi delivered the 105th episode of his monthly public address, ‘Mann ki Baat’. During the radio address, he categorically asserted that the fascination towards India has risen a lot in the last few years, particularly in the wake of the successful organisation of the G20 Summit and the historic feat achieved by ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission.

In his address, PM Modi highlighted that Indian culture and music have become global, and more and more people are getting fascinated by it. During the radio broadcast, he played the enchanting rendition by German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann who has become an internet sensation in India and around the world for her melodious singing.

ಕಸ್ಸಂದ್ರ ಮೇ ಸ್ಪಿಟ್ಮನ್ ಜರ್ಮನ್ ಗಾಯಕಿ ಮತ್ತು ಗೀತರಚನೇಕಾರಿ. ಅವರ ಧ್ವನಿ ಮನಮೋಹಕ.

Instagram I'd @cassmaeofficial



Cassandra Mae Spittmann, a German singer and songwriter.

Wow she has a gifted voice. pic.twitter.com/Iey4Dmgm2d — ಶಮಂತ್ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ Shamanth Karnataka (@ShamanthKarnat1) September 9, 2023

#MannKiBaat | PM Modi speaks about a German girl who sings Indian songs.



"21-year-old Cassmae is very popular on Instagram these days. Cassmae, a resident of Germany, has never been to India, but she is a fan of Indian music. Her interest in Indian music is very inspiring.… pic.twitter.com/JDxDws9Cau — Republic (@republic) September 24, 2023

Praising her versatile singing, PM Modi said, “What a sweet voice.. and through the emotions reflected in every word, we can feel her love for God.”

Going ahead, he introduced the German singer to his listeners stating that the name of this German daughter is – CassMae.

He noted, “21-year-old Cassmae is quite popular on Instagram these days. CassMae, a resident of Germany, has never been to India, but she is a fan of Indian music, and has never even seen India. Her interest in Indian music is very inspiring.”

21-year-old Kasmi is quite popular these days. A resident of Germany, she has never been to India, but her passion for Indian culture and music is praiseworthy. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/RCJZw2rHpj — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 24, 2023

PM Modi emphasised that despite facing adversities, CassMae undertook difficult challenges and went on to extraordinary achievements.

The visually impaired German singer, CassMae, is passionate about music and creativity so much so that she started singing at a very early age. PM Modi highlighted that she started African Drumming at the age of just 3 years.

Although CassMae was introduced to Indian music only about 5-6 years ago, its allure captivated her so profoundly that she became entirely immersed in it. She has also learned how to play the tabla.

PM Modi further lauded the polyglot singer and noted that she has aced singing in many Indian languages, including Sanskrit, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, and Urdu. CassMae has mastered her notes in all of them.

PM Modi concluded by saying, “I wholeheartedly appreciate Germany’s CassMae’s passion for Indian culture and music. Her efforts are going to overwhelm every Indian.”

The versatile German singer-songwriter, CassMae’s original name is Cassandra Mae Spittmann. Through her original Instagram handle, cassmaeofficial, and YouTube channel, cassmae, the talented German artist has showcased her singing prowess and has taken Indian social media by storm with her mesmerising renditions of multiple Kannada, Tamil, and Sanskrit songs, including devotional compositions.

This remarkably talented German vocalist has garnered widespread admiration for her powerful singing. Her melodious renditions include Shiv Tandav stotrams and songs from the regional cinema where CassMae masterfully interprets every nuance of these melodies. She consistently leaves her audience in sheer awe of her remarkable talent and genuine love for Indian music.