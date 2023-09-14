Thursday, September 14, 2023
Former VHP leader arrested for ‘derogatory’ comments about BR Ambedkar

RBVS Manian has been booked under 5 sections including SC/ST act, 153,153(a).

OpIndia Staff
Dr BR Ambedkar, former VHP leader RBVS Maniyan (Image credit: minnambalam.com)
1

In the early hours of Thursday, September 14, the Chennai police arrested a former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader RBVS Maniyan from his residence in T Nagar. The ex-state unit leader of the Hindu outfit was arrested for allegedly making ‘derogatory’ remarks about Dr BR Ambedkar.

RBVS Manian has been booked under 5 sections including SC/ST act, 153,153(a).

“On September 11 at T Nagar Bharathiya Vidhya Bhavan during a spiritual event, Maniyan made derogatory remarks against Dalits which went viral on social media. Based on this Maniyan was arrested this morning and would be produced in court,” news agency ANI quoted Chennai Police as saying.

In a video, the VHP leaderwas heard saying, “Many people keep saying Ambedkar gave us the Constitution. They keep singing praises of him. He didn’t come up with anything of his own (while framing the Constitution). There will be a lot of discussions. All of that was written by a stenographer. The stenographer typed it. Then a person had to verify if what was typed was correct. That’s the job Ambedkar had,” he said.

The video went viral and caused a lot of stir online, prompting a social activist to file a complaint against RBVS Maniyan with the Chennai police.

Based on a complaint, the Chennai police registered a case against him under sections 153 (promoting enmity between groups), 505 (inciting violence), and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and under Section 3 and relevant provisions of the SC-ST Act.

A police team led by T Nagar assistant commissioner of police Bharathiraja went to his house in Rajammal Street and arrested him on Thursday morning.

