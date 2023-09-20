Wednesday, September 20, 2023
HomeNews ReportsCongress' Adhir Chowdhury says Modi govt removed 'secular' and 'socialist' from the copies of...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress’ Adhir Chowdhury says Modi govt removed ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ from the copies of Constitution given to MPs, and he added them on his own while speaking

"The new Constitution copies which were given to us, the Constitution copies holding which we entered the Parliament, the Preamble of that Constitution does not have the words Secular and Socialist," the Congress leader said.

OpIndia Staff
Adhir Chowdhury
(Left) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi; (Right) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Source: IndiaToday)
12

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has claimed that the copies of the Constitution given to the MPs did not contain the words “Secular” and “Socialist” in the Preamble. He alleged that the words were deliberately removed.

“The new Constitution copies which were given to us, the Constitution copies holding which we entered the Parliament, the Preamble of that Constitution does not have the words Secular and Socialist,” the Congress leader said.

He added, “We know that these two words were included in 1976 but if someone gives us the Constitution today and it doesn’t contain the words Socialist and Secular then is a matter of concern. They have done this very carefully. If you try to say something then they will say that this is how it was from the start but their intentions are doubtful.”

Members of Parliament were given a hamper each which contained a copy of the Constitution, a commemorative coin featuring the new Parliament, and a postage stamp on the first day of the new Parliament House of India.

Chowdhury said that he wanted to raise the issue in the Parliament but did not get the chance to do so. Interestingly, the LoP did read out the words “secular” and “socialist” while reading from the Constitution copy on day 2 of the special session in the new Parliament.

Speaking to media, he said that when he was reading from the copy, he could not find those words, and hence he added the words, “secular” and “socialist” on his own.

It is notable here that the words were not a part of India’s original Constituion when it was adapted. But the words were inserted during the emergency under Indira Gandhi when almost the entire Opposition was in jail.

A number of BJP leaders have spoken on the issue, stating that the copies of the Constitution that were distributed were made as per the original copy of the Constitution and not the ‘changed’ version that Indira Gandhi forced on the country during the emergency, without following any democratic process.

Notably, on 5 September, the Congress on X, formerly Twitter, shared a picture of the Preamble in the Constitution which was full of typos and errors. The Congress had made a post on the social media platform amid speculations that the government could soon move a resolution to adopt Bharat as the country’s official name.

The party had to delete the post after spellings of ‘solemnly’ and ‘Republic’ were written as ‘solemny’ and ‘Repubic’ respectively while ‘opportunity’, ‘belief’, and ‘this’ were spelt as ‘oppertunity’, ‘brief’, and ‘thus’.

Meanwhile, Day 2 of the special session saw Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury trying to claim credit for the women’s reservation bill but his claims were dismissed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Chowdhury had said that Rajiv Gandhi had brought women’s quota to local body polls in 1989 but was countered by the treasury recounting how the bill continued to be lapsed during the UPA era.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAdhir Chowdhury parliament, New parliament, constitution copy
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Leave Canada, go to India’: Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu threatens Canadian Hindus, insinuates violence against Indian diplomats

OpIndia Staff -

‘We are not looking to provoke or escalate’: Trudeau says over terrorist Nijjar’s murder after triggering a massive diplomatic fallout with India

OpIndia Staff -

How Justin Trudeau tried to alienate Modi Govt and support Khalistani terrorism ahead of G20, but failed as his Five Eyes allies did not...

OpIndia Staff -

Canada’s allies, including the US, the UK, and Australia, rejected Trudeau’s request to condemn India over Nijjar’s killing fearing diplomatic backlash: Report

OpIndia Staff -

SS Rajamouli announces ‘Made in India’, a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, had recently opened up on his dream of bringing Mahabharat to the big...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Pakistan PM begging for funds while India reached the moon and held G20 meetings’: Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif

OpIndia Staff -

Salman poses as ‘Kushawa’, rapes and impregnates Hindu woman, then forces her to abort and hides foetus in deserted area: Love Jihad in MP

OpIndia Staff -

SP leader Shafiqur Rahman Barq, who compared Taliban to Indian freedom fighters, now wants separate space for Namaz in new Parliament building

OpIndia Staff -

Canada: Justin Trudeau afflicts more pain on Canada, kneels before Khalistanis to divert attention from his misgovernance

Paurush Gupta -

33% quota, rotation of seats after each delimitation, 15 year effective period: All you need to know about Women Reservation Bill

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
655,845FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com