Sunday, September 10, 2023
Congress ecosystem, leftists and Islamists attack former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad for calling out 'hatemonger' Zubair

When Prasad called out Zubair's dubious credentials on social media, IYC President Srinivas BV claimed that the ex-cricketer had somehow descended into disgrace.

OpIndia Staff
Congress ecosystem, leftists and Islamists attack former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad for calling out ‘hatemonger’ Zubair
Venkatesh Prasad (left), Mohammed Zubair (right), images via IANS
A day after former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad called out Mohammed Zubair for hate-mongering on social media, the Congress ecosystem and the close-knit nexus of leftists and Islamists threw their weight behind the Alt News co-founder.

Zubair, the supposed ‘fact-checker’ who has been caught spreading fake news on several occasions on social media, had targeted the ace cricketer over a deleted tweet on the mismanagement of World Cup 2023 ticket sales by the BCCI.

When Prasad called out Zubair’s dubious credentials on social media, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Srinivas BV claimed that the ex-cricketer had somehow descended into disgrace.

Social media coordinator of Overseas Congress, Vijay Thottathil, alleged, “It’s heartbreaking to see your childhood heroes stoop so low ! Amir Zohal wicket still keeps flashing and one of the best moment of Indian cricket but to please masters people forget their dignity, self respect and credibility! In a flash hero to zero.”

Congress supporter Tehnseen Poonawalla wrote, “Dear @venkateshprasad ,you are a hero to each one of us. The universe has given you abundance!
Pls live in gratitude, don’t be negative towards others, like you have been towards Zubair & celebrate everything you have! You are in a position of power – don’t target it’s NOT worth it.”

Propaganda artist, Satish Acharya, claimed, “I’ve been your fan for decades. And this language broke my heart, Venky sir.”

Radio jockey turned fake news peddler, Sayema, claimed, “One by one, all the heroes fall. How disappointing! Look at your language. What sick mentality! Uncouth and disgraceful.”

“An ex-cricketer is now a petty, hateful troll. A supporter of mass murderers, a sympathiser of lynch mobs, is talking about terrorists? You are a coward who doesn’t think twice before calling a Muslim a terrorist while rendering your tacit support to terrorists who kill every day,” alleged ‘journalist’ Zoya Rasul played her perpetual victim card.

‘Journalist’ Anusha Ravi Sood, who tried to whitewash the disturbing Udupi washroom case, claimed that Venkatesh Prasad had stooped to low levels for calling out hate monger Mohammed Zubair.

Clarification issued by Venkatesh Prasad

After the Congress party leaders, and the left-Islamist ecosystem abused Venkatesh Prasad on X (formerly Twitter), the ace cricketer issued a clarification.

“There are enough instances of this guy peddling his agenda, editing videos conveniently, working selectively and biasedly against a political party to make money. He is anything but a fact- checker. One doesn’t have to be blind to not see the reality in this. Regards,” he responded to Satish Acharya.

He also responded to Tehnseen Poonawalla and said, “Please look at the context under which this self-proclaimed fact checker jumped the gun. Having already put si many lives in danger for his agenda peddling in the name of fact-checking, he hasn’t learned his lesson and unknowingly maybe you are ending up enabling him to carry on his agenda.”

Prasad further added, “Now show me an instance of agenda peddlers like this guy speaking against his paymasters. His irresponsibility and mischief has put lives in danger and for that he needs to be called out.”

The cricketer had also reposted the tweet, which was used by the likes of Mohammed Zubair and the Congress-leftist-Islamist ecosystem to target him.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

