On 19th September (local time), a police officer identified as Adam Ahmed used excessive force on an elderly Hindu priest of Indian origin during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Leicester in the UK. The videos of the incident went viral on social media, where Ahmed was seen behaving rudely with the priest and the Hindu devotees who tried to stop him.

Sharing the video of the incident, Insight UK, a social movement of British Hindus and Indians, questioned Leicester Police if the behaviour of the police official was acceptable. Notably, this was not the first time Ahmed was found manhandling Hindu devotees in the name of maintaining law and order. In July this year, videos of him harassing Hindu devotees who went to attend Ram Katha by Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham.

Insight UK said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “Disruption of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Leicester with the use of excessive force by officer Adam Ahmed of Leicestershire Police. We condemn the actions of the officer and believe that the actions by Mr Ahmed were uncalled for. Interestingly, Officer Ahmed was the same Policeman that created controversy outside the Prajapati hall on 23rd July 2023.”

Leicester administration has not issued any statement as of now. However, several videos showed Ahmed not only manhandling the Hindu priest but also confronting another person of Indian origin. A woman who tried to argue with him that he could not take the priest away was ignored by the police personnel.

A popular X user, Jix5A, shared more videos of the incident. She mentioned that a Somali Muslim police officer from Leicester police harassed the elderly priest. She wrote, “This police Muslim officer has no right to lay a finger on anyone! Yet, here he is manhandling all the peaceful Hindus celebrating their religious day .. Arrest this Somali Muslim police officer! He clearly has a hatred for Hindus! Why has he not been suspended from the police force? Hindu minority are no longer safe in Leicester.”

In another post, Jix5A said the person manhandled and handcuffed by the police was Dharmesh Lakhani, owner of Bobby’s restaurant on Belgrave Road. It was the first Indian restaurant in Leicester.

Talking about the history of the restaurant and Lakhani’s family’s contributions to the city, she mentioned that the Indian restaurant owned by Bhagwanji Lakhani and located on Belgrave Road in Leicester is a significant cultural symbol as it was the city’s first Indian eatery. The legacy of Bhagwanji’s family continued with his son, Dharmesh Lakhani. Unfortunately, there was an unexpected incident where a Somali Muslim police officer arrested Lakhani without evidence of wrongdoing. This arrest was due to Lakhani’s celebration of #Ganesha Chaturthi, which confused the community.

The release of Lakhani was secured by local elected councillors, which prompted reflections on the challenges that the Hindu community faces. The struggles of Bhagwanji Lakhani, who fled Uganda due to Idi Amin’s expulsion of Asians and rose to prominence in Leicester, were mirrored by this incident. The return of racism and Hinduophobia raised concerns, leaving British Hindus to ponder their future without a dedicated homeland. This situation has caused worry among the community.

Ahmed manhandled Hindu devotees in July during Ram Katha event

In July this year, Jix5A had shared videos of Adam Ahmed misbehaving with Hindu devotees who went to attend Ram Katha by Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. She wrote, “Crowds of Devotees in Leicester coming for Dharshan and to listen to Ram Katha by Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. at Prajapati hall this morning. First they had to brave the heavy rains , then manhandled and beaten by an M police officer. There was poor management and not enough police. Was this deliberately done? That Hinduphobic police officer needs to be suspended and criminal charges brought against him! Leicestershire police have shown over and over again, how Hindu-phobic they are! What was the need for such aggression?! We all know the reason!”

The anti-Hindu attacks in the United Kingdom – Leicester and Birmingham

Since August last year, the anti-Hindu attacks in the United Kingdom, especially in Leicester and Birmingham, increased by several folds. What appeared to be a reaction to the defeat Pakistan faced in the T20 Asia Cup match against India, it was later found that Islamists were just using the match as an excuse to attack the Hindus as they did not stop even after Pakistan defeated India in the same series a week later.

The attacks intensified to the extent that Hindu families left Leicester, and some reportedly have not returned. The houses, businesses and properties of Hindus were vandalised. Contrary to what was happening, mainstream media and Islamists tried to cover up the anti-Hindu attacks and blamed Hindus for the clashes.

In Birmingham, they used an event where Sadhvi Ritambhara was scheduled to appear as an excuse to attack a Hindu temple. The event was postponed owing to Sadhvi’s health. However, the Islamists did not back off and attacked the temple. It was evident that they were well aware of the fact that not only that particular event but the whole tour was postponed, but they moved ahead and called to circle the temple to intimidate Hindus. More such so-called “peaceful protests” at Hindu temples and establishments in the UK have been planned by the Islamists in the coming days.