Thursday, September 7, 2023
HomeNews ReportsDistributing Bible not allurement for religious conversion under UP Anti-conversion law: Allahabad HC
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Distributing Bible not allurement for religious conversion under UP Anti-conversion law: Allahabad HC

According to the Court, the appellants were involved in providing good teachings to children and promoting the spirit of brotherhood among the villagers. Hence, there doesn't appear to be the existence of any material which would suggest conversion by use of force.

OpIndia Staff
Allahabad High Court observed that distributing Bible is not allurement under UP's anti-conversion law
Distributing Bible not allurement for religious conversion under UP Anti-conversion law, Allahabad HC said (Image Source - Allahabad HC, ET government and Live Law)
5

On Wednesday (6 September), a single-judge Allahabad High Court bench observed that distributing the Bible and imparting good teachings cannot be termed as an “allurement for religious conversion” under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021. 

The High Court’s Lucknow bench, presided over by Justice Shamim Ahmad, passed the order and granted bail to two accused Jose Papachen and Sheeja who belong to the Christian faith and are accused of carrying out religious conversion through allurements and other means. 

It is alleged that Papachen and Sheeja, through various allurement, played a major role in the conversion of religion (from Hinduism to Christianity) of villagers who belong to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

Earlier, the Special Judge S.C./S.T. Act, Ambedkar Nagar in March this year had rejected their bail application following which they moved an appeal before the Allahabad High Court.  

Papachen and Sheeja were earlier booked under Sections 3 and 5 (1) of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and Section 3(1) of the SC/ST Act. They were arrested earlier this year on the basis of a complaint filed by a BJP functionary in Ambedkar Nagar district. 

Following the arguments by both sides, Justice Ahmad observed that there was no material to show that the appellants had used any undue influence or allurement to the said villagers for mass conversion.

According to the Court, the appellants were involved in providing good teachings to children and promoting the spirit of brotherhood among the villagers. Hence, the court further observed that there doesn’t appear to be the existence of any material which would suggest conversion by use of force.

Justice Shamim Ahmad also explained the scope of several Sections of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021 and asserted that a stranger cannot lodge FIRs under the act. 

Justice Ahmad added that as per the mandate of the said provision, only a person who has been converted, his/ her parents, brother, sister, or any other person who is related to him/ her by blood, marriage, or adoption may lodge a first information report pertaining to the allegation of such conversion and no one else.

The court noted that the complainant in the case was not the competent person to lodge an FIR u/s 4 of the 2021 Act. 

Regarding this, Justice Ahmad said, “The complainant has no locus to lodge the present F.I.R. as provided under Section 4 of the Act, 2021 and there also appears force in the argument of learned counsel for the appellants that providing good teachings, distributing Holy Bible books, encouraging children to get an education, organising assembly of villagers and performing “Bhandara” and instructing the villagers not to enter into an altercation and also not to take liquor do not amount to allurement.” 

Accordingly, the court directed that the accused be released on bail.

Evangelical ‘preachers’ are ‘Christianising’ village after village

Christian missionaries and evangelical organisations are best known for their multilevel marketing techniques. Their network comprises healthcare centres, education centres, and everything that a family living in the hinterland or below the line of poverty is in need of.

With a multi-pronged ploy, they achieve their evangelical and one true objective by firstly detaching the villagers from their roots. In fact, a well-defined and well-designed strategy to uproot the Sanatan society which is the biggest hindrance to the imperialistic goals of the evangelists is to deploy these divisive tropes – 

“Tribals are not Hindus,” “Dalits are not Hindus,” “Hinduism is a conspiracy by the upper castes to oppress the lower castes and must be denounced as a religion” and many more. They even don’t shy from maligning the priest or desecrating the Gram Devata shrine’.  

The slow indoctrination is coupled with a slyly crafted inculturation campaign. This inculturation includes every possible way to disguise the Gospel in local culture and traditions be it through Yeshu Jayanthi to Yeshu Kathakali. 

The concept of inculturation is deeply enshrined in Christianity. It “denotes the presentation and re-expression of the Gospel inform and terms proper to a culture.”

Through techniques like ‘inculturation’ and ‘indoctrination’, evangelists have been achieving success in ‘Christianising’ village after village. 

While the exact number of forced or lured conversions is hard to arrive at, according to one estimate in a limited geographical span, the missionaries converted as many as 1 lakh people and adopted 50,000 villages in a span of one year. Claiming that the pandemic lockdown was ‘godsent’, they promised to provide medical aid and two square meals amidst the financial crisis and lured the hapless villagers into the fold of Christianity. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Congress leaders, journalists use old photo to spread fake news that BJP has put up hoardings to insult world leaders attending G20 Summit in...

OpIndia Staff -

“Construction of the Haj house is a secular activity, not religious, do not confuse yourself,” Bombay High Court tells petitioner

OpIndia Staff -

Harvard University, often praised by Indian leftists and liberals, sinks to the bottom of the free speech ranking list in a recent survey: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Bareilly: ‘Friend’ Shifat Ansari forces Dalit girl to eat beef, gets her raped by Nadeem-Shoaib, films the act to blackmail her

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: Private school teacher gang-raped by Saddam and Imtiaz in Jashpur, both accused associated with NSUI

OpIndia Staff -

DMK stands for Dengue, Malaria and Kosu: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai asks people to eradicate the diseases and teach the party a lesson

OpIndia Staff -

UK’s second largest city Birmingham declares bankruptcy, claims it does not have enough funds for equal pay it owes to female govt employees

OpIndia Staff -

On Bharat Jodo Yatra anniversary, Rahul Gandhi talks about ‘eradicating hate’ as his alliance partners talk about ‘eradicating Hinduism’

Paurush Gupta -

Moradabad: Muslim woman accuses ‘childhood friend’ Shoaib, his brother and two friends of raping her after spiking her drink, blackmailing her with video

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Police arrest Anandabazar Patrika journalist after report on hooch dealers in Kharagpur, BJP says

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
653,786FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com