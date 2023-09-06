Wednesday, September 6, 2023
DMK workers burn effigy of Ayodhya Seer Paramhans Acharya for announcing bounty on Udhayanidhi Stalin over his ‘eradicate Sanatan’ remark

On 4th September, Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya said, "I will pay Rs 10 crore cash reward to anyone who beheads Stalin and brings his head to me. If no one dares to kill Stalin, I will myself find him and kill him."

OpIndia Staff
DMK workers burn effigy of Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya in Vellore (Source: ANI)
12

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s insulting statements against Sanatana Dharma have sparked outrage amongst Hindus. But now, events seem to be taking a more sinister political turn, thanks to the DMK Minister.

Ayodhya-based seer Paramhans Acharya’s effigy was burned by DMK cadre in Vellore on 5th September after the seer announced a bounty of Rs 10 crore for Udhayanidhi Stalin’s head.

The DMK protests in Gudiyattam were led by DMK town president and municipal chairman S Soundarrajan who lodged a complaint with the police seeking action against the seer.

An effigy of the seer was also hanged by the DMK cadre in the Kondasamudram area. Similar demonstrations were staged in Pernambut town wherein a complaint was submitted by DMK workers reportedly accompanied by a “sizeable number of Muslim followers.”

On 4th September, Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya said, “I will pay Rs 10 crore cash reward to anyone who beheads Stalin and brings his head to me. If no one dares to kill Stalin, I will myself find him and kill him.”

This was in response to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s controversial statement likening Sanatana Dharma to malaria, dengue, cholera, and COVID-19. Responding to the seer, Udhayanidhi showed no remorse for hurting Hindu sentiments and said that he is not afraid of such statements.

The BJP has called out the DMK for sparking a North-South divide. Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai tweeted a video of DMK leader Constantine Ravindran wherein he is heard saying that “no one is education in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar because of Sanatana Dharma”. “They are brainless. They don’t have rational thinking about life,” said the DMK spokesperson.

Calling out the DMK, Annamalai said that DMK has been seeding the thought of divide in the minds of Tamil brothers and sisters, and despite recent attacks on migrant workers in TN, DMK seems to have not learned the lesson.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who identifies as a Christian, has incited not only religious but also regional divide, a traditional strategy in Dravidian politics. It is only natural that the Nehru-Gandhi Congress has lent support to Udhayanidhi’s Hindu-hating statements but has surely put the I.N.D.I.alliance in a tough spot what with DMK leaders now coming out with statements against North Indian states.

