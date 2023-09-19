On Sunday (17 September), DMK Treasurer and MP TR Baalu schooled Udhayanidhi Stalin over his hate speech against Sanatan Dharma. He warned the Tamil Nadu minister to be watchful of his words and take careful steps in his political career.

Addressing an event, “Mupperum Vizha 2023”, Baalu said, “The entire country is scared of the DMK Youth Wing Head, wondering what he will do next.”

Claiming that Udhayanidhi Stalin is only scared of his father, Baalu added that Stalin Jr. should be cautious with his word and not speak anything that comes to his mind.

The DMK treasurer said, “He is speaking anything thinking he can manage later. But, I caution him to remember that it is his duty to make sure that the object he holds in his hand should not fall down and break.”

He added that leaders from the opposition parties under the I.N.D.I.A. bloc also reacted to the ‘twisted’ reports of Udhayanidhi’s comments. However, they only calmed down after they were shown the “accurate” media reports.

Going further, he cautioned Udhayanidhi to be mindful of his statements claiming that they are being twisted out of jealousy.

Interestingly, the DMK MP TR Baalu made these statements from the dias where Udhayanidhi Stalin’s father and CM of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin was also present alongside A Raja and other party functionaries who gave hateful remarks against Sanatan Dharma.

Stills from the event (Image Credit – puthiyathalaimurai)

Baalu expressed dissatisfaction over Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark on a day when DMK was marking the celebration of ‘three festivals’ and giving awards in the name of its leaders.

Notably, yesterday, on 17 September, DMK organised a triple festival which included the 75th coral festival at Kandaneri next to Pallikonda in Vellore district.

His remark came in the wake of the controversy stirred by Udhayanidhi Stalin, where he compared Sanatana Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria and gave a call for its eradication.

Earlier this month, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin had said, “Mosquitoes, dengue, flu, malaria, corona – we should not oppose these things. They’ve to be eradicated completely. The same is the case with Santanam (Hinduism). Our first work should be to abolish/eradicate Sanatanam instead of opposing it,” from the dias of “Eradicate Sanatan Conference”.

Since then, several other DMK leaders have also added fuel to the fire by making deranged remarks against Sanatan Dharma. However, it has been receiving massive flakes and public outrage over these remarks indicating political ramifications for the opposition bloc, I.N.D.I.A.