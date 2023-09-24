Sunday, September 24, 2023
Congress appoints YouTuber Avi Dandiya, who spread fake news about Pulwama terror attack, as Overseas Congress social media chief

Prior to being made the chief-in-charge of the social media of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC), Avi Dandiya was seen hailing Rahul Gandhi on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Congress appoints YouTuber Avi Dandiya, who spread fake news about Pulwama terror attack, as Overseas Congress social media chief
Rahul Gandhi (left), Avi Dandiya (right), images via PTI and Tribune
10

On Saturday (September 23), YouTuber Avi Dandiya took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that he has been appointed as the chief-in-charge of the social media of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC).

In a tweet, he said, “Thank you to Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, Virendra Vashist and all in Congress and Overseas Congress for appointing me as Chief In-Charge of IOC social media worldwide. Game on Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate.”

“Thank you so much, everyone. It’s game time, ” the YouTuber said in another tweet. Avi Dandiya is said to be close to pro-Aam Aadmi Party vlogger Dhruv Rathee and was earlier booked by Delhi police for spreading fake news about the Pulwama terror attack.

Screengrab of the tweet by Avi Dandiya

In March 2019, the Delhi police registered an FIR against Avi Dandiya under the Indian Penal Code Sections 465 and 469 after he had published a fake video, claiming it to be a conversation between Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President Amit Shah and an unidentified woman.

In the video, it could be heard that three people were discussing a ‘plot’ for the Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 44 CRPF soldiers on February 14, 2019.

The malicious audio clip was created by taking parts of old interviews/audio clips of politicians and using them out of context to make it appear like one telephonic conversation.

Screengrab of the tweet by Avi Dandiya

Just days after the Pulwama terror attack, the YouTuber conducted a poll on X (formerly Twitter) to falsely allege that the Pulwama terror attack was an inside job.

Prior to being made the chief-in-charge of the social media of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC), Avi Dandiya was seen hailing Rahul Gandhi on social media.

In a tweet on Thursday (September 21), he lauded Rahul Gandhi for his ‘coolie stunt‘ at the Anand Vihar ISBT in Delhi.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

