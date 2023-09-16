On 15 September 2023, the final day of the Shravan month, a Muslim mob attacked a Lord Shiva procession in Thasra, Gujarat. The police have started an investigation into this case. Three FIRs have been lodged in connection with the incident, resulting in the arrest of 11 suspects. Concurrently, authorities have also scrutinised the madarsa from which the stones were hurled, discovering a significant quantity of stones on its roof.

As per media accounts, the police, while investigating the madrasa from where stones were thrown at the Hindu procession in Thasra, discovered a substantial quantity of stones on Saturday, September 16, 2023, during a site inspection conducted by a police team in the morning hours.

In the surfaced video, a substantial quantity of stones is visibly present on the madarsa’s rooftop. Notably, this location is situated just 200 meters away from the railway tracks, raising suspicions that the stones may have been transported from there to the madarsa. Currently, the police are intensifying their investigation to determine the source of these numerous stones that ended up at the madrasa. Furthermore, there is a growing suspicion that this incident might have been premeditated as part of a larger conspiracy. It’s worth noting that in some instances, this madarsa is referred to as a mosque.

11 arrested in connection with the Thasra stone pelting case

A total of 11 individuals have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the stone-pelting incident. They have been identified as Syed Niaz Ali Mahbubali, Pathan Imran Khan Ali Khan, Syed Irshad Ali Qamar Ali, Syed Shakeel Ahmed Asif Ali, Malek Shabbirhussain Ahmadmiyan, Sayyid Mohammad Amin Mansur Ali, Sayyid Mohammad Aqeef Liaquat Ali, and Sayyid Mohammadaqaif Liaquat Ali.

The Thasra police have registered a total of three FIRs concerning this matter. Among them, one was initiated based on complaints from the Hindu community, another on the police’s own accord, and the third was based on a complaint that came from the Muslim community.

In the complaint lodged by the Hindu party, it is alleged that when the yatra approached the vicinity of the madrasa, approximately 50 individuals from the Muslim community forcefully entered the scene and assaulted them, demanding to turn off the DJ music. Upon their return, stones were hurled from the madarsa and the surrounding terraces towards the yatra.

Also, there were vociferous slogans raised by Muslim mobs about harming Hindus, demanding the cessation of the procession, and calls to kill them all, as stated in the complaint. In this incident, three police officers were hurt, including two officers and one PSI. However, it is unknown whether any devotees were hurt.