Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the Sikh Forum for Justice has launched a campaign to malign India before the meeting of the nation heads of G20 countries scheduled to take place in Delhi this month. Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has appealed to his followers through a video to mail to a website and register a demand to hold a referendum in India for the formation of Khalistan. Besides, he has also released an audio message. In this audio message, Pannu is provoking Kashmiri Muslims to leave the Kashmir Valley and come to Delhi and block Delhi during the G-20 Summit.

India is hosting the G-20 summit this year. The G-20 event is also scheduled to be held in Delhi from September 9. Before this summit, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a Khalistani terrorist heading the Sikh Forum for Justice and henchman of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, exposed the ISI’s K-2 (Kashmir-Khalistan) agenda himself.

In a video released from the Instagram handle of the Sikh Forum for Justice, he said, “The representatives of the G20 summit are reaching Delhi soon and this will be the battle of G20 which will end only on 9/11. We are going to challenge India’s sovereignty. We are going to challenge India’s territorial integrity. We are going to liberate Punjab from Indian occupation. It is a chance for all the Sikhs. Let us join hands together and email G20 nations. A website is made and it is called G20nations.net. You email the G20 nations’ representatives there, urging them to support the Khalistan referendum and repudiate India’s territorial integrity.”

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu said that SFJ will challenge India’s sovereignty, challenge India’s territorial integrity, and will ‘liberate Punjab from Indian occupation’.

He added, “Yes, we are going to balconise India. Now is the time global Sikh community. Email the G20 nations and ask them to support the Khalistan referendum for which the voting is happening on 10th September in Vancouver and repudiate India’s territorial integrity. China has already extended its support to us. China has annexed the Arunachal Pradesh and issued a new map. We urge them to support the liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation and support the Khalistan referendum. Canada has also stopped the business and trade talks with India. So all of you come together. Email at G20nations.net to support the Khalistan referendum and break India into pieces.”

It is notable that the Instagram account is blocked in India.

In another video on 31st August 2023, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu said that Punjab’s chief minister Bhagwant Mann should be killed like Beant Singh was killed in the past. He also claimed responsibility for the anti-India pro-Khalistan graffiti and slogans made on the metro stations in Delhi.

In the audio about the Kashmiri people, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu reportedly provoked Kashmiri Muslims to leave the Kashmir Valley and come to Delhi and block Delhi during the G-20 Summit. At the same time, Pannu also instigated people to march to Pragati Maidan after Friday prayers. Pannu has also threatened to hoist the Khalistan flag at the IGI airport.

The G-20 summit is scheduled to be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10. Heads of state of many big countries will reach Delhi to participate in this conference. In view of this, the whole of Delhi will be on high alert. About 1.30 lakh security personnel will be deployed for security.