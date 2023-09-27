On Wednesday (27 September), the Union Home Ministry ordered a CBI enquiry to probe the alleged irregularities in the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. Subsequently, the probe agency registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) in the matter. Now, it will investigate the matter.

CBI registers Preliminary Enquiry to probe alleged irregularities in construction and 'renovation' of new residence for Delhi CM: CBI Sources pic.twitter.com/3RxzI3oEX3 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2023

Trouble mounts for Arvind Kejriwal; CBI orders preliminary probe into CM house case. @munishpandeyy tells us more. #5Live with @ShivAroor pic.twitter.com/WoSxs9zTQd — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) September 27, 2023

According to a report in India Today, the CBI has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) under the Delhi government to hand over all documents by 3 October. The CBI will now enquire into all aspects related to the alleged irregularities that were revealed by an enquiry conducted by the Chief Secretary of Delhi.

Based on the Chief Secretary’s report, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena wrote to the CBI to initiate a probe into the matter. Apparently, his five-page letter written to the CBI Director in May has prompted this enquiry.

Earlier on 18 June, the Directorate of Vigilance issued show-cause notices to seven Public Works Department (PWD) officials in connection with the alleged expenditure on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence case. The official statement noted that they were given 15 days time to respond to the notice.

Later, on 27 June, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India initiated what it said was a “special audit” into the alleged “administrative and financial” irregularities during the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, referred to as ‘Sheesh Mahal’ in media reports.

The CAG’s special audit move followed a recommendation by the Ministry of Home Affairs after having received a letter on 24 May 2023, from the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat. It had pointed out that gross financial irregularities, prima facie, were reported in the reconstruction of Kejriwal’s official residence.

The LG, in his letter, underlined that these violations or “extravagant expenditure” took place at the behest of “Hon’ble CM Madam”, in an apparent reference to Kejriwal’s wife, during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is important to note that the resident of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is situated on 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines. It was alleged that Rs 45 crores were spent on renovations that were undertaken at his official residence.

According to media reports, 23 curtains were approved for installation at the residence of Delhi CM and AAP national convenor, with a total cost of Rs 97 lakhs. Imported from Vietnam, the marble used for the renovation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence cost around Rs 3 crores. The flooring was done using ‘Deor Pearl Marble’, known for its superior quality.

Additionally, Rs 21,60,000 was spent on the chemical adhesive used to fix the marble. The documents also reveal that a sum of Rs 40 lakhs was spent on installing six almirahs at the official residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.