Wednesday, September 27, 2023
HomeNews ReportsHome Ministry orders CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the renovation of Delhi CM...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Home Ministry orders CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the renovation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence

According to a report in India Today, the CBI has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) under the Delhi government to hand over all documents by 3 October. The CBI will now enquire into all aspects related to the alleged irregularities that were revealed by an enquiry conducted by the Chief Secretary of Delhi. 

OpIndia Staff
Home Ministry orders CBI enquiry into alleged irregularities in renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's official residence
Home Ministry orders CBI enquiry into alleged irregularities in renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's official residence (Image Source - OpIndia archieve)
10

On Wednesday (27 September), the Union Home Ministry ordered a CBI enquiry to probe the alleged irregularities in the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. Subsequently, the probe agency registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) in the matter. Now, it will investigate the matter.

According to a report in India Today, the CBI has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) under the Delhi government to hand over all documents by 3 October. The CBI will now enquire into all aspects related to the alleged irregularities that were revealed by an enquiry conducted by the Chief Secretary of Delhi. 

Based on the Chief Secretary’s report, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena wrote to the CBI to initiate a probe into the matter. Apparently, his five-page letter written to the CBI Director in May has prompted this enquiry. 

Earlier on 18 June, the Directorate of Vigilance issued show-cause notices to seven Public Works Department (PWD) officials in connection with the alleged expenditure on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence case. The official statement noted that they were given 15 days time to respond to the notice. 

Later, on 27 June, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India initiated what it said was a “special audit” into the alleged “administrative and financial” irregularities during the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, referred to as  ‘Sheesh Mahal’ in media reports. 

The CAG’s special audit move followed a recommendation by the Ministry of Home Affairs after having received a letter on 24 May 2023, from the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat. It had pointed out that gross financial irregularities, prima facie, were reported in the reconstruction of Kejriwal’s official residence. 

The LG, in his letter, underlined that these violations or “extravagant expenditure” took place at the behest of “Hon’ble CM Madam”, in an apparent reference to Kejriwal’s wife, during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is important to note that the resident of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is situated on 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines. It was alleged that Rs 45 crores were spent on renovations that were undertaken at his official residence. 

According to media reports, 23 curtains were approved for installation at the residence of Delhi CM and AAP national convenor, with a total cost of Rs 97 lakhs. Imported from Vietnam, the marble used for the renovation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence cost around Rs 3 crores. The flooring was done using ‘Deor Pearl Marble’, known for its superior quality. 

Additionally, Rs 21,60,000 was spent on the chemical adhesive used to fix the marble. The documents also reveal that a sum of Rs 40 lakhs was spent on installing six almirahs at the official residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
657,578FollowersFollow
29,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com