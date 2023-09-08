Friday, September 8, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAnother assault on Hinduism by I.N.D.I. alliance: Bihar RJD chief Jagdanand Singh says Tilak-wearing...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Another assault on Hinduism by I.N.D.I. alliance: Bihar RJD chief Jagdanand Singh says Tilak-wearing Hindus enslaved India

"Religion is a thing of faith and if it is implemented as a principle, crores of people living in India will go the opposite way. Ask them (Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) who made India a slave. Those who put Tika on the forehead made India a slave. They are making efforts again to make India a slave country," Singh said.

OpIndia Staff
The RJD leader stoked controversy with his controversial remarks.
The RJD leader stoked controversy with his controversial comments. (Source: News18 Hindi)
24

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Bihar chief, Jagdanand Singh, was denounced by the Bharatiya Janata Party on 8 September for his inflammatory statement that those who applied ‘tika/tilak’ (a Hindu religious sign) to their foreheads caused the country to become a slave and that such individuals are now attempting to do the same.

He was addressing some party workers at RJD headquarters in Patna on 7 September where he alleged, “Religion is a thing of faith, and if it is implemented as a principle, crores of people living in India will go the opposite way. Ask them (Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) who made India a slave. Those who put Tika on the forehead made India a slave. They are making efforts again to make India a slave country.”

The leader further claimed, “Demolishing mosques or constructing temples would not benefit anyone. The country would not go on if we divide between Hindus and Muslims.”

BJP leaders slammed him and conveyed that he was splitting the nation along caste and community lines. “Does he even know the history of India,” asked former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. He accused, “Neither does he know anything, nor does he want to read anything. He should read Dr Ram Manohar Lohia to understand how he has described Lord Ram, Krishna and Mahadev.”

The veteran leader who also hails from Bihar charged Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi of “maintaining silence” over the contentious comments about the Hindu faith made by some of her party’s officials and Tamil Nadu ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

“Has a decision been taken to degrade Hindus at the recent Opposition meeting,” he questioned while talking to the reporters at the party headquarters in Patna.

Arvind Kumar Singh, BJP leader and spokesperson mentioned, “Lalu Prasad Yadav was recently seen in a video while cooking mutton along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the auspicious month of Sawan. It is a matter of investigation about what kind of meat he had cooked. People of the country need to be alert to such leaders.”

Nikhil Anand, the national general secretary of BJP Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha proclaimed, “Jagadanand Singh is a leader who does not believe in Lord Krishna or Lord Rama. Hence, we do not expect much from him.”

He added, “He is objecting to the Ram temple in Ayodhya and supports the statement of Udhayanidhi Stalin. He is making statements against Hindus and Sanatan Dharma. Anyone can understand his mindset. These statements he makes are only to please his bosses in the party.”

However, the state leaders of the Left and Congress parties, which are allies with the Mahagathbandhan declined to respond to the RJD stalwart’s remarks. A senior Congress party leader in the state, who asked to remain anonymous, voiced, “Though, it was having religious connotation and leaders of his stature must stay away from making such comments.”

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s derogatory comments on Sanatan Dharma

DMK youth wing chief and Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin equated Sanatan Dharma with diseases and called out for its complete eradication. “Mosquitoes, dengue, flu, malaria, corona, we should not oppose these things. They’ve to be eradicated. The same is the case with Sanatan,” he stated while addressing the ‘Eradicate Sanatan Conference.’

When the controversy escalated, he asserted that he would stand by every word he uttered concerning the religion and further urged for uprooting it completely. “Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalised, who suffer from the Sanatan Dharma. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer from the Sanatan Dharma.”

Meanwhile, he garnered support from the Congress party including the son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, son of veteran Congressman P Chidambaram and Lok Sabha MP Karti P Chidambaram and Tamil Nadu Congress spokesperson and General Secretary Lakshmi Ramachandran for his outrageous statement.

The party exposed more of his anti-Hindu bigotry when Nilgiris MP A Raja, on 6 September asserted that Udayanidhi Stalin had been too lenient and that Sanatan Dharma should be compared to HIV and social stigmas. He alleged, “Sanatan Dharma should be compared to diseases with social stigma like HIV and leprosy.”

Another DMK leader and spokesperson Constantine Ravindran spewed more venom on Hinduism and claimed, “No one is educated in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar because of Sanatana Dharma. They are brainless. They don’t have rational thinking about life.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala heckled during India Today debate, Preeti Choudhry misquotes him, Rajdeep Sardesai calls him ‘low level’ and more

OpIndia Staff -
Shehzad Poonawala's post was reshared by many X users exposing how India Today's 'journalists' ganged up to bully the BJP spokesperson. However, no clarification in this regard is given by the chairperson or the news director of the media group.
News Reports

G20 Summit 2023: In a rapidly evolving multipolar world, here is how India is showing the path to global peace and prosperity

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -
India has held a persistent approach and policy on the Ukraine war. Its repeated attempts to broker talks between Russia and Ukraine, while also not letting the stakeholders' position derail its policy shows that India has indeed drawn the world's attention to Asia.

8 editions, 1 year, 10 lakh new recruitments by PM Modi led govt: Here’s how Rozgar Mela recruitment drive has benefitted India’s youth so...

Brussels: Rahul Gandhi meets EU parliamentarians who were behind anti-India resolution, again seeks out political lobbies that want to interfere in India’s affairs

Congress leaders, journalists use old photo to spread fake news that BJP has put up hoardings to insult world leaders attending G20 Summit in...

On Bharat Jodo Yatra anniversary, Rahul Gandhi talks about ‘eradicating hate’ as his alliance partners talk about ‘eradicating Hinduism’

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Wagh Nakh’, the weapon used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja to kill tyrant Afzal Khan, to be brought back home from London museum

OpIndia Staff -

Canada: Another Hindu temple vandalized in British Columbia, defaced with ‘Punjab is not India’ slogans

OpIndia Staff -

‘Thala fever in USA’: Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni pictured playing golf with ex-USA President Donald Trump and Netizens can’t keep calm

OpIndia Staff -

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala heckled during India Today debate, Preeti Choudhry misquotes him, Rajdeep Sardesai calls him ‘low level’ and more

OpIndia Staff -

G20 Summit 2023: In a rapidly evolving multipolar world, here is how India is showing the path to global peace and prosperity

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

8 editions, 1 year, 10 lakh new recruitments by PM Modi led govt: Here’s how Rozgar Mela recruitment drive has benefitted India’s youth so...

Siddhi Somani -

Minnesota democrat Shivanthi Sathanandan, who vowed to dismantle the police, gets carjacked and attacked, now calls for tougher action on criminals

OpIndia Staff -

Brussels: Rahul Gandhi meets EU parliamentarians who were behind anti-India resolution, again seeks out political lobbies that want to interfere in India’s affairs

OpIndia Staff -

“Political parasites”: UP CM Yogi Adiyanath rips apart I.N.D.I. Alliance over repeated instances of Hate speech against Sanatan Dharma

OpIndia Staff -

Distributing Bible not allurement for religious conversion under UP Anti-conversion law: Allahabad HC

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
653,882FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com