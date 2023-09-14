The I.N.D.I Alliance has released a list of 14 news anchors whom they have decided to ‘boycott.’ A copy of the list was shared on X, formally Twitter by Congress leader Pawan Khera on September 14, Thursday. The I.N.D.I alliance has decided that these are the anchors whose tough questions they are not willing to answer and would only perhaps entertain those anchors who ask Sonia Gandhi whether she knows how to cook pasta.

“In the list “The following decision was taken by the INDIA media committee in a virtual meeting held this afternoon,” Khera wrote while attaching a copy of the list of the names of news anchors on whose shows none of the INDIA parties will send their representatives.

The names included are as follows:

Aditi Tyagi – Bharat Express Aman Chopra – News 18 Amish Devgan – News 18 Anand Narasimhan – News 18 Arnab Goswami – Republic Ashok Shrivastav – DD News Chitra Tripathi – Aaj Tak Gaurav Sawant – India Today Navika Kumar – Times Now Prachi Parashar – India TV Rubika Liaquat – Bharat 24 Shiv Aroor – India Today Sudhir Chaudhary – Aaj Tak Sushant Sinha

Yesterday (September 13, Wednesday), in an interesting decision, the alliance coordination committee authorised the sub-committee on the media to decide on the names of the TV anchors to be boycotted by the alliance. The I.N.D.I. Alliance bloc parties will not send their spokespersons to shows hosted by anchors selected by the sub-committee.

“The coordination committee authorised the Sub-Group on Media to decide upon the names of the anchors on whose shows none of the INDIA parties will send their representatives,” said the joint statement issued after the meeting. It is notable that there are 19 members in the working group for media.

The announcement was made by Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal at a press conference after the opposition bloc members held a meeting in Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar’s residence on 13 September to chalk out strategies to fight the elections together. Out of 28 member parties, there are 14 members in the coordination committee, and 12 of them attended the meeting.

It therefore appears that the I.N.D.I. alliance have launched their political masterplan of democracy and winning elections: boycotting media that they do not like. Before deciding on seat sharing formula and leadership, they have shared list of mediapersons they hate.