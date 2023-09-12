Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Terrorism remains one of the greatest threats to humanity: Saudi Arabia and India issue joint statement, to strengthen security cooperation

M Modi held official talks with the Crown Prince and reviewed means to deepen strategic relations between the two nations.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, image via X/ MEA India
On Monday (September 11), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India issued a joint statement, condemning terrorism in all its forms and vowing to strengthen global security cooperation to dismantle terrorism infrastructure and financing.

“Both sides also stressed the importance of strengthening security cooperation in the field of combating terrorism and its financing. Both sides emphasized that terrorism, in all its forms, remains one of the gravest threats to humanity,” the statement read.

It further added, “They agreed that there cannot be any justification for any act of terror for any reason whatsoever. They rejected any attempt to link terrorism to any particular race, religion or culture.”

“Both sides called on all States to reject the use of terrorism against other countries, dismantle terrorism infrastructure where it exists and bring perpetrators of terrorism to justice swiftly. Both sides stressed the need to prevent access to weapons including missiles and drones to commit terrorist acts against other countries,” India and Saudi Arabia said in the joint statement.

In the context of Afghanistan, the two nations stressed the importance of maintaining security and stability in the war-torn nation. The governments of India and Saudi Arabia also vowed to not allow Afghanistan to be used as safe haven for terrorist and extremist outfits.

The development came during the State visit of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Prince Mohammed bin Salman to India on Monday (September 11). PM Modi held official talks with the Crown Prince and reviewed means to deepen strategic relations between the two nations.

8 MoUs signed by Saudi Arabia and India

They also co-chaired the first meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council (SPC), which was set up in October 2019. The two leaders signed and exchanged a total of 8 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)/ Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC).

  1. MOU in the field of Energy between the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy of India and the Ministry of Energy of Saudi Arabia
  2. MOU between CVC of India and Saudi Oversight and Anti Corruption Authority
  3. MOU between Saudi EXIM Bank and EXIM Bank of India
  4. MOU for Cooperation in the Technical Field & Establishment of the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank between SIDBI and SME Bank of Saudi Arabia
  5. MOU on Seawater Desalination between National Institute of Technology of India and Saline Water Conversion Corporation of Saudi Arabia
  6. MOC between the Ministry of Communication and IT of Saudi Arabia and MEITY of India in the field of Digitisation and Electronic Manufacturing
  7. MOC between the National Archives of India and the King Abdulaziz Foundation of Saudi Arabia in the area of archival cooperation
  8. Framework of Cooperation on Enhancing Bilateral Investment between Invest India and the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia

