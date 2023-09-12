On Monday (September 11), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India issued a joint statement, condemning terrorism in all its forms and vowing to strengthen global security cooperation to dismantle terrorism infrastructure and financing.

“Both sides also stressed the importance of strengthening security cooperation in the field of combating terrorism and its financing. Both sides emphasized that terrorism, in all its forms, remains one of the gravest threats to humanity,” the statement read.

It further added, “They agreed that there cannot be any justification for any act of terror for any reason whatsoever. They rejected any attempt to link terrorism to any particular race, religion or culture.”

India, Saudi Arabia issue 45 para joint statement ; Say,'Both sides called on all States to reject the use of terrorism against other countries'; Additionally stressed the need to "prevent access to weapons including missiles and drones to commit terrorist acts" pic.twitter.com/SFAXv4nUbm — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) September 11, 2023

“Both sides called on all States to reject the use of terrorism against other countries, dismantle terrorism infrastructure where it exists and bring perpetrators of terrorism to justice swiftly. Both sides stressed the need to prevent access to weapons including missiles and drones to commit terrorist acts against other countries,” India and Saudi Arabia said in the joint statement.

In the context of Afghanistan, the two nations stressed the importance of maintaining security and stability in the war-torn nation. The governments of India and Saudi Arabia also vowed to not allow Afghanistan to be used as safe haven for terrorist and extremist outfits.

The development came during the State visit of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Prince Mohammed bin Salman to India on Monday (September 11). PM Modi held official talks with the Crown Prince and reviewed means to deepen strategic relations between the two nations.

8 MoUs signed by Saudi Arabia and India

They also co-chaired the first meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council (SPC), which was set up in October 2019. The two leaders signed and exchanged a total of 8 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)/ Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC).