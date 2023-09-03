In a distressing incident, a 10-year-old minor girl employed as a maid was subjected to extreme abuse and torture by the family for which she worked. When watchful neighbours saved the girl from the grips of the abusive couple, the horrible episode was brought to light in Atharva Nagari, located on Pipla-Besa Road in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The Hudkeshwar Police apprehended Tah Arman Ishtiaque Ahmed Khan, in this case, on Thursday, 31st August 2023. It was revealed that Khan had ‘bought’ this victim girl from her parents.

According to reports, a couple living in Atharva Nagari, namely Tah Arman Ishtiaque Ahmed Khan (age 39) and his wife Heena (age 26), bought a young girl from Punjab in 2021, paying a sum of Rs 50000 to her parents, with the purported intention of employing her as a domestic helper. Shockingly, during the past four years, the girl endured unspeakable suffering, which included physical abuse, sexual abuse and burns inflicted on her private parts.

The young girl, confined by the couple was deprived of the liberty to exit the premises and was forcibly held in captivity. Her daily routine revolved around fulfilling all household duties and enduring physical abuse for any perceived mistakes. According to reports, Heena Khan’s brother also mistreated the girl. He allegedly had unnatural sexual relationships with this minor girl. Tah Arman Ishtiaque Ahmed Khan, who is a smoker, also inflicted burns on her.

The traumatic experience of the underage girl came to an end when employees from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) arrived at the house to disconnect the power supply due to unpaid bills. This occurred while the Khan family was away in Bengaluru, inadvertently locking the girl inside the residence. After noticing the electricity workers, the trapped girl ingeniously signalled for assistance through a window. The MSEDCL technicians, who were alerted by her signals, promptly alerted the neighbours, who broke down the door and came to her aid.

Inside the residence, they found the girl locked in the bathroom. She was traumatised and in dire need of assistance. The Khan family had left her with some bread packets for sustenance before departing for Bengaluru. The concerned neighbours immediately took her into their care, providing comfort and support. Shockingly, they also discovered burn injuries all over her body. It was found that she was tortured with hot pan, hot knife, and cigarettes all over her body.

The neighbours took the girl to the Hudkeshwa police station in Nagpur. The victim minor girl found it difficult to speak to the police authorities, but later she did manage to disclose that her parents had sold her to the Khan couple because of their dire financial conditions. Her parents were from Punjab. The Nagppur police then made contact with the Bengaluru police.

The Bengaluru Police arrested Ishtiaque Ahmed Khan and later handed him over to the Nagpur Police for additional inquiries. His wife and brother-in-law managed to escape and police are searching for them. The Hudkeshwar Police have filed a case against the accused couple, and ongoing investigations into this distressing incident are currently in progress. Dedicated efforts are underway to ensure that the minor girl receives the essential care and support needed for her recovery from the harrowing experiences she has endured.