Congress and I.N.D.I.A. bloc promoted SRK’s Jawan and used it to attack the Modi govt, the actor thanks PM Modi for a successful G20 Summit and fostering unity

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had challenged to the Union government to screen the film ‘Jawan’ in the New Parliament building. 

PM Modi at G20 Summit, SRK in Jawan poster
20

Since the release of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ on 7 September, leaders of the Congress, its alliance partners in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and their ecosystem have been actively promoting the film and giving it political spin. On 9 September, the National Spokesperson of the Congress Party Supriya Shrinate wrote a lengthy post heaping praises for the film. 

The Congress leader Shrinate called the movie “bold” and “brave” claiming that the movie rightfully teaches voters what they should and shouldn’t do before casting their crucial vote in elections. Through the movie review, Shrinate insinuated that the film validated issues that the opposition parties and their leaders have been raising among the voters.

Following her tweet, the Congress General Secretary-in-charge of communication, Jairam Ramesh took it further. In a PR bid, the Congress leader threw an open challenge to the Union government and dared them to screen the film ‘Jawan’ in the New Parliament building. 

Taking to X, he said, “Gadar-2 was shown in the new Parliament building a few days back. Will the Modi Sarkar have the courage to screen Jawan as well?”

Apart from the functionaries of the Congress party and its ecosystem, leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc too had a field day doing PR work for SRK’s film. The ecosystem specifically shared one dialogue where SRK’s character said, “Jo aapse vote maang raha hai aap unsee sawal pucho. Pucho unse ki agle 5 saal tak mere liye kya karoge.” (Translation – Pose questions to the leader who is seeking votes from you. Ask him what he plans to do for you in the next five years.)

TMC leader and rabid fake news peddler Saket Gokhale claimed that the cinematic records of SRK’s film ‘Jawan’ would rightly indicate the ‘Mood of the nation’, hinting that if it does well at the box office it would be a warning sign for the ruling party at Centre.

Shah Rukh Khan lauds PM Modi for fostering unity on national and International stage

The leaders and ecosystem of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc shared posts taking cues from a ‘fictionised’ film to corner the ruling party, BJP and PM Modi who has two decades of active experience in governance. However, the opposition’s PR bid and measures to corner the Union government through ‘Jawan’ seem to have been foiled by the film’s main lead, Shah Rukh Khan himself. 

Taking to X, Shah Rukh Khan lauded PM Modi for successfully hosting the G20 Presidency in India and forging unity between nations. The Bollywood suyperstar also praised PM Modi’s leadership claiming that under him, the citizens will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness.

He said, “Congratulations to Honorable PM Modi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world. It has brought a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

Earlier, when the opposition leaders were averse to the idea of New Parliament building, Shah Rukh Khan participated in PM Modi’s initiated campaign ‘My Parliament My Pride’ and gave his voice to the video showcasing the New Parliament. 

