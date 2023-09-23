Tamil actor-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Hassan came out in support of Udhayanidhi Stalin in the Sanatana Dharma eradication row. Kamal Hassan said that Udhayanidhi Stalin is a young child being targeted over this issue. The actor made this statement in his address to the party workers’ meeting on 22nd September.

Kamal Hassan said, “Today, a young child is being targeted because he has spoken about Sanatan Dharma. Several leaders of the Dravidian movement like Udhayanidhi’s grandfather and late DMK leader M Karunanidhi have also spoken about it in the past. The extent of reformist leader Periyar E.V. Ramaswamy’s resentment towards social evils can be understood from his life.”

Kamal Hassan said that he could understand the word Sanatan because of Periyar. He said, “Periyar was the priest of a temple and he also worshipped during his stay in Kashi, but he gave up everything and dedicated his entire life to the service of the people. Neither the ruling DMK nor any other party can claim that Periyar belongs only to them and the entire Tamil Nadu should be proud of him as a leader.”

Kamal Hassan said that he too respects Periyar. He further speculated that the BJP could go ahead of schedule for the next Lok Sabha polls at its convenience.

On Saturday, September 2, the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Mosquitoes, dengue, flu, malaria, corona – we should not oppose these things. They’ve to be eradicated completely. The same is the case with Santanam (Hinduism). Our first work should be to abolish/eradicate Sanatanam instead of opposing it. So, my appreciation to you all for giving an apt title to the meeting.”

The so-called Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association organised an “Eradicate Sanatan Conference” at Kamarajar Arangam, Teynampet in Chennai. The anti-Hindu event was attended by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.