The G20 New Delhi Summit was a success, with several top world leaders visiting India for the event, including United States President Joe Biden. Interestingly, before going to the G20 Summit, President Biden participated in a private Christian ceremony in Delhi held by Father Nicholas Dias from the Delhi Archdiocese. What is baffling is that the left-liberals who scream their lungs out when leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath perform Puja as per Hindu rituals were utterly silent.

There have been countless instances when the left-liberals criticized PM Modi, CM Yogi, and other leaders from the Hindu religion who participated in or performed rituals. Let it be the establishment of Sengol in the new Parliament Building, Bhoomi Pujan of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath corridor in UP or Mahakal corridor in Madhya Pradesh, or any other event where PM Modi performed Puja as per Hindu rituals, the left-liberal gang came out outraging over ‘secular’ ethos, questioning the rituals and indirectly sharing hatred on Hinduism.

Christian prayer event for President Biden at Delhi

As per reports, the US Embassy in New Delhi organized Holy Communion Service at the request of President Joe Biden. Father Nicholas Dias was contacted a week before President Biden’s arrival, and everything was arranged accordingly.

Father Dias is a resident of Benolim, Goa. He has been organizing Christian events for over three decades. The event occurred in ITC Maurya, where the ceremony lasted 30 minutes. A small group of US representatives was also present at the event.

Father Dias said to Indian Express, “President Biden was clear that he wanted to begin his two-day G20 engagements at Bharat Mandapam with the Holy Eucharist and a prayer. Together, we prayed for the participants as well as for the success of the Summit and for the global issues that were to be discussed”.

The hypocrisy of left-liberals

The President of one of the world’s most powerful nations stuck to his Christian roots even in a foreign land where he came to attend an international event. Not even a single person from the left-liberal section criticized him. It appears they do not see anything contradicting democracy if President Biden participated in such an event. However, they do not leave a chance to criticize PM Modi and other leaders who follow Hindu dharma when participating in religious events.

The main issue, it appears, is not with performing religious rituals but with Hindu Dharma or Sanatan Dharma. Recent comments by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, where he called to eradicate Sanatan Dharma while comparing it to dengue, corona and malaria, or D Raja‘s derogatory remarks where he compared Sanatan Dharma to HIV and leprosy, are examples of the hate these people have for Sanatan Dharma. IIT professor Divya Dwivedi called for wiping out Hinduism but claimed a threat to India’s democracy and secular ethos with that.

No one uttered a word when MPs, PMs, Presidents, and CMs organized Iftaar parties at their residents using public money. However, when PM Modi, then-President Ramnath Kovind, CM Yogi, and other leaders stopped it, there was a lot of hue and cry. No one utters a word if a leader wears an Islamic cap while attending meetings in Muslim-majority areas or Iftar parties. Still, if PM Modi wears clothes depicting his devotion to Sanatan Dharma, it becomes a problem. No one from the left-liberal section criticized then-PM Manmohan Singh when he said Muslims have the first right to resources of the country. However, it becomes a problem if CM Yogi Adityanath uses the name that he got after Diksha or wears Saffron clothes.

How can someone forget that liberals whitewashed Taslim Ahmed Rehmani‘s derogatory comments on Bhagwan Shiva, but when former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma retaliated by quoting Islamic texts, she was thrown under the bus by the left-liberals and Islamists? In the recent case of Nuh violence, there have been consistent attempts to paint it as a communal clash. At the same time, it was an apparent attack on unarmed Hindu devotees by Islamists with stones, batons, sticks, and illegal weapons.