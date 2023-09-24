Sunday, September 24, 2023
HomeNews ReportsMadhya Pradesh: Congress workers scuffle in a rally of Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Ujjain
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers scuffle in a rally of Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Ujjain

Congress party has taken a Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Madhya Pradesh to counter the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's Jan Aashirwad Yatra in the poll-bound state.

OpIndia Staff
Scuffle in Congress Rally in Madhya Pradesh
Scuffle in Congress Rally in Madhya Pradesh. Image Source: X handle of Ties Now
1

On 23rd September a video from a rally in the Jan Aakrosh Yatra organised by Congress in Ujjain surfaced in which Congress workers were seen fighting with each other. Congress leader Jitu Patwari who was present there to address the rally had to intervene and pacify the situation. Congress party has taken a Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Madhya Pradesh to counter the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra in the poll-bound state.

In the incident that took place at the Nagra town of the Ujjain district, there was a verbal spat between two Congress workers in the rally over going on the stage. Senior Congress leader Jitu Patwari was also present on the stage at this time.

What began with a verbal argument soon broke out as a full-blown scuffle. Several other Congress workers joined this scuffle that erupted in the Jan Aakrosh Yatra’s rally. The clash broke out right in front of the stage. Jitu Patwari had to intervene to stop this clash.

Madhya Pradesh is about to undergo a state assembly election after a few weeks. Congress has taken out a Jan Aakrosh Yatra to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party covering the state with a Jan Aashirwad Yatra. Scuffles and hooliganism have become an identity of the Congress campaign. A day before, on 22nd September, Congress supporters were seen brandishing guns and other weapons ahead of a Congress rally in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh.

In fact, during the Congress’s Jan Aakrosh Yatra, supporters of the Congress leader took out a gun rally. The supporters were carrying weapons as if they were going to fight. Congress leader Pramod Choudhari is an aspirant MLA candidate from the Mehgaon constituency in the Bhind district. He was seen leading this rally. This rally was also a part of the Jan Aakrosh Yatra. Now, a scuffle between Congress workers is seen in a rally in Ujjain.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
656,946FollowersFollow
29,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com