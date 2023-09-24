On 23rd September a video from a rally in the Jan Aakrosh Yatra organised by Congress in Ujjain surfaced in which Congress workers were seen fighting with each other. Congress leader Jitu Patwari who was present there to address the rally had to intervene and pacify the situation. Congress party has taken a Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Madhya Pradesh to counter the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra in the poll-bound state.

In the incident that took place at the Nagra town of the Ujjain district, there was a verbal spat between two Congress workers in the rally over going on the stage. Senior Congress leader Jitu Patwari was also present on the stage at this time.

A scuffle broke out between two Congress workers during an event in Ujjain, in the presence of senior party leader Jitu Patwari- WATCH.



There was a verbal spat between the workers: @prathibhatweets & @Gurjarrrrr share details.#Congress #Ujjain pic.twitter.com/kmp8gQ9Zdi — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 24, 2023

What began with a verbal argument soon broke out as a full-blown scuffle. Several other Congress workers joined this scuffle that erupted in the Jan Aakrosh Yatra’s rally. The clash broke out right in front of the stage. Jitu Patwari had to intervene to stop this clash.

Madhya Pradesh is about to undergo a state assembly election after a few weeks. Congress has taken out a Jan Aakrosh Yatra to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party covering the state with a Jan Aashirwad Yatra. Scuffles and hooliganism have become an identity of the Congress campaign. A day before, on 22nd September, Congress supporters were seen brandishing guns and other weapons ahead of a Congress rally in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh.

In fact, during the Congress’s Jan Aakrosh Yatra, supporters of the Congress leader took out a gun rally. The supporters were carrying weapons as if they were going to fight. Congress leader Pramod Choudhari is an aspirant MLA candidate from the Mehgaon constituency in the Bhind district. He was seen leading this rally. This rally was also a part of the Jan Aakrosh Yatra. Now, a scuffle between Congress workers is seen in a rally in Ujjain.