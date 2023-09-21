In Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, a Hindu family was brutally attacked while performing the ‘aarti’ of Lord Ganesh. The assailants in this incident were their neighbours, Salman and Chhotu Khan, who violently targeted the family during their bhajans and aarti, as per reports. The culprits used lathis and a sword in this attack.

As a result of this assault, several members of the Hindu family sustained serious injuries. This distressing event occurred on 21st September 2023.

As Urmila Yadav, a member of a Hindu household, initiated the aarti ceremony at the Ganesh pandal and switched on the sound system, Salman Khan and Chhotu Khan, immediately came there and attacked the Hindu family with with swords and sticks, as per the victim family’s complaint. In the ensuing violence, four individuals, including a mother and her son, suffered injuries, necessitating their immediate hospitalization. The local authorities have registered a case and initiated an active search for the suspects involved in this disturbing incident.

The incident took place in the Prajapati Mohalla on the ‘Gende Wali Road’ which comes under the Janakganj police station area in Gwalior. Jitendra Yadav, son of Bharat Singh Yadav, who lives in Prajapati Mohalla, has installed an idol of Lord Ganesh in the locality. As per the complaint, Salman and Chhotu from the neighbourhood were against the celebration. This attack was done as soon as Urmila Yadav turned on the sound system to perform aarti at the Ganesh pandal.

Following the installation of the idol of Lord Ganesh, the local youth, including Jitendra, gathered to perform nighttime puja and aarti. However, an unsettling turn of events occurred when Salman Khan and Chhotu Khan, residents of the same neighbourhood, arrived at the scene. These individuals were heard using offensive language in proximity to the pandal, prompting objections from those present during the aarti. In response to being confronted about their language, Salman Khan and Chhotu Khan issued threats to Jitendra Yadav. They also abused the worshippers and insisted on switching off the sound system.

Shortly after, Salman Khan and Chhotu Khan came with their companions Irrfan Khan, Parvez Khan, and others. These people attacked Jitendra and other youths while performing aarti. Jitendra was hit in the head with a sword. Panic spread due to the use of swords. Jitendra’s mother Urmila Yadav, neighbour Jaswant Khatik, and others came to their rescue. They have also been hurt in the attack.

The local residents alerted both the police and an ambulance. Jitendra Yadav, in critical condition, was transported to the hospital, where he is currently receiving intensive medical care and treatment. According to reports in the local media, the assailants involved in the incident were numerous. As per a report by News Mail Today, in addition to Salman Khan, Irfan, Parvez, and Chhotu Khan, several other attackers were involved in the incident. Notably, among these individuals, Salman Khan was observed wielding a sword during the altercation.

In this case, Janakganj Police Station In-charge Vipendra Singh Chauhan has confirmed that the police have filed an attempt to murder case against four accused. Furthermore, he emphasized that security personnel have been stationed at the location to prevent any potential recurrence of such incidents.

The location of the incident is situated in a particularly sensitive area within the city. Historically, during events such as the Ganesh festival, Navratri festival, and Tazia, even minor disagreements have had the potential to escalate into significant sources of tension in this locality. In response, police are actively working to get CCTV footage from the vicinity of the incident for investigative purposes.