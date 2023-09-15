(This article is not to justify or promote any kind of violence. It is just to state facts as to what triggered the recent violence reported from Maharashtra’s Satara district)

The violence that happened in the Pusesavali village of Maharashtra’s Satara district created panic and disturbed the law and order situation in the region. The violence happened on the night of September 10 and continued on the next day as the shops and residences of several local people were set on fire by some unidentified persons from the furious mob.

As reported earlier, some unidentified people in the mob also caused injuries to around 16-17 persons. The police took cognizance of the incident and booked around 28 persons and 100 other unidentified persons under the relevant sections of the law. A total of four cases have been filed in this case, copies of which have been obtained by OpIndia.

What triggered the violence?

While several reports mention what happened amid and post-violence in Pusesavali village on Sunday, September 10, this report is to reveal what exactly triggered the violence in the first place in the said area resulting in the death of one belonging to the minority community, as confirmed to OpIndia by DSP office Satara.

The saga is said to have started on August 18 when a police complaint was filed at the Aundh Police station of Satara under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code. The complaint mentioned that one Adil Bagwan of Pusesavali and another person having an Instagram account ID as ‘officialsaffu80’ had posted derogatory comments about Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

Image exclusively obtained by OpIndia

The derogatory comment showed Goddess Sita in bad character and indicated that she was manhandled by Ravana. “This is the identity of Sanatan Dharma,” the comment roughly read in Hindi. The comment had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and had caused insult to the Sanatan Dharma. The local Hindus took cognizance of the event and lodged an FIR against Adil of Pusesavali and another person having an Instagram account ID ‘officialsaffu80’.

Complaint copy obtained by OpIndia

The complaint mentioned that a deliberate attempt had been made by the accused to create communal tensions and create a divide between the Hindu and Muslim communities in the village.

Accused Muslims posted derogatory comments against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Goddess Sita

Later, on September 10 a similar incident happened. One local individual identified as Altamash Bagwan having Instagram ID as ‘al.tamash2069’ posted a derogatory comment on social media causing an insult to Goddess Sita. The horrible comment further highlighted the mentality of the fanatic Muslims and read that they (Muslims) were desperate to establish the rule of Islam over India.

Also, another individual identified as Muzzamil Bagwan used derogatory language for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The comment called the pride of Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a coward erring the local villagers. The members then happened to file a police complaint against Altamash and Muzzamil under sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code.

Image exclusively obtained by OpIndia

Clashes erupted on September 10, one was reported dead

On September 10, clashes erupted in the Pusegaon region over the derogatory comments posted on social media resulting in the death of one person. The Satara police identified and arrested the accused persons who posted the objectionable post causing insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Goddess Sita.

Meanwhile, a third complaint was filed by Sarfraz, one of the journalists with Tarun Bharat, a local daily who accused 28 persons and 100 other unidentified persons of creating violence in the village. In the complaint filed under sections 302, 307, 324, 141, 143, 147, 148, 149, 427, 435, 449, and 450 of the Indian Penal Code, the complainant said that the 28 persons gathered near the Masjid in the area and allegedly launched an attack on the members of the minority community who had gathered to offer Namaz in the said Masjid.

FIR copy obtained by OpIndia

The complainant also said that the mob ‘attacked’ with sticks, rods, and stones and set ablaze the vehicles parked in the area near Masjid. The complaint also mentioned that the mob attacked the Police jeeps and caused severe damage to the law and order situation within the village. Amid the violence one individual identified as Nurul Hasan Liaqat Shikalgar, 32, is said to have lost his life.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested 23 suspects in the case and presented them before the court. The police also demanded 7 days of police custody of the suspects to investigate the case.

Counsel argued saying no involvement of the suspects could be linked to the alleged incident

The court was informed that the 23 suspects were arrested by the police merely on the basis of doubt and that no prima facie involvement of the suspects could be linked to the alleged crime. “Accused are not habitual offenders and nothing is to be recovered in the present crime. The accused are residents of Pusesavali and they had gone to the spot to see what had happened on the night of September 10. They did not enter the Masjid, nor can their involvement can be linked to the alleged crime,” the counsel representing the suspects said.

The court, however, ruled that the incident had caused damage to the property and law and order situation in the village of around 5000 houses. Thus, it ordered four days of police custody of the suspects.

The district administration had suspended internet in the district from the early hours of Monday. Prohibitory orders had also been issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The Police are said to have taken more than 15 people into custody on the basis of the third police complaint filed in the incident.

How is insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses and leaders fine?

It is important to note that this article is not to justify or promote any kind of violence but to state clear facts in regard to the violence that recently happened in the city of Satara. Several mainstream media reports wrote about the incident and mentioned that the violence happened over some ‘alleged’ derogatory, objectionable social media posts. They highlighted the death of Shikalgar and claimed that the violence happened over an ‘objectionable’ post about a “historical figure and mythological character.”

Lord Rama and Goddess Sita are worshiped by Hindus and they are definitely not mythological characters as defined by the mainstream media. Causing insult to the Hindu Gods and Goddess and the pride of Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is no less than blasphemy.

The Islamists worldwide in the case of blasphemy demand the death of the individual who allegedly insults Prophet Muhammad. They have done so in the case of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, Kamlesh Tiwari, Mahashay Rajpal, Kishan Bharwad, Harsha, Sri Lankan man Priyantha Kumara, Kanhaiya Lal and the list shall go on.

If causing insult to Prophet Muhammad is believed to be a sin, so it is when Hindu Gods and Goddesses are insulted. It is an immoral act that needs to be condemned nationwide and worldwide. While Islamists claim that Islam is the religion of peace, it is Hinduism which is the most peaceful religion as it does not demand ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ in the case of insult to Hindu deities but seeks the help of law to attain justice.

In the given case, two police complaints had been filed and justice had been sought from the administration after some locals saw accused Muslims posting derogatory comments about Hindu deities. However, the violence erupted in the village in which the unidentified frenzied mob caused disturbance of the law and order situation in the village which further led to the death of one individual.

It was reported that some unidentified persons from the mob also set on fire the residences and shops of the local villagers. However, the police initially arrested 23 suspects in the case whose counsel said that their links to the incident could not be established in the first place and that they had gone to the spot just to see what had happened on the night of September 10.

Locals confirmed to OpIndia that a legal way of seeking justice was adopted initially, ‘Muslims attacked’ they say

OpIndia talked to a few local persons who happened to witness the incident. They confirmed the incident and said that tensions had been mounting in the region since August 18 when the first post insulting Goddess Sita was made viral. “The locals then filed a police complaint and also held a small protest demanding action against the accused Muslims. The protest was executed in the presence of the Police who ensured the locals that no such incident would happen again. However, within a gap of 10 days or so, one similar social media post was posted that insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Goddess Sita. This time also a police complaint was filed,” one of the locals said on the condition of anonymity.

The other one meanwhile stated that on the day of the incident, some journalists filed a police complaint but failed to mention that even the Muslims attacked the mob. “Nothing is one-sided. The incident began on August 18 after which a legal way to seek justice was adopted. However, the insult to Hindu Gods and our Chhatrapati repeated and now those who posted derogatory comments have been taken into custody. They posted the comments to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims in the village,” he added.

Reportedly, the police have filed another FIR in the case under section 353 of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984. 15 additional arrests have also been made. Police Patrolling continues in the village to ensure peace is maintained in the area. Internet and other services have been restored. Further investigations are underway.