On Friday, 1st September 2023, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a Bangladeshi individual in Nagpur. He had been living in India unlawfully for over ten years, initially under the guise of a Buddhist monk and later as a gym trainer. Additionally, he was involved in an illegal activity aimed at assisting fellow Bangladeshis in fraudulently acquiring Indian passports.

Palash Bipan Baruva, a 40-year-old suspect, was apprehended by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday. Subsequent investigations revealed that he had surreptitiously entered India, assuming the identity of a Buddhist monk, and subsequently shifted roles to become a gym trainer in Nagpur. He lived in the vicinity of the Pivali River, in the Teka area of north Nagpur.

An official from Kapil Nagar police station said, “The ATS uncovered Baruva’s illegal activities when two Bangladeshi nationals, Maitri Baruva and Ankon Baruva, were apprehended at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad while trying to board flights to foreign countries using Indian passports.”

Upon interrogating the individuals, it came to light that they had acquired passports through fraudulent means, relying on counterfeit identity documents provided by Baruva, the officer further said. Subsequently, the Nagpur ATS unit initiated an operation that extended for over a month, during which they maintained vigilant surveillance of Baruva’s activities.

The official said, “The accused had crossed the Indian border as a Buddhist monk before 2010. He managed to evade law enforcement agencies for around four years by residing in various Buddha Viharas in the city.”

Baruva then seamlessly integrated into a conventional lifestyle by assuming the role of a gym trainer. Additionally, he entered into a romantic relationship and even embarked on a trip to Thailand.

The officer further said, “Investigations revealed that Baruva’s complex network was involved in facilitating the issuance of Indian passports to Bangladeshi nationals. He maintained active connections with associates in Bangladesh, aiding numerous illegal border crossings into Nagpur over the past decade.”

Subsequent to his apprehension, a legal case was filed against Baruva, citing violations of Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 463, 467, and 468, all of which pertain to forgery. Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.