On Tuesday, September 19, the Bhiwandi City Police in Maharashtra arrested a 32-year-old Bihari man named Salamat Ansari for his involvement in the brutal rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in the city. To track down the accused, three police squads were formed, led by DCP Navnath Dhavle.

On September 13, a six-year-old girl was discovered missing at a chawl in Fenegaon, Kamatghar, and her parents filed a missing person’s report with the police station on September 14. Because she is a juvenile, the police filed an abduction report against an individual who was unidentified. The accused has now been identified as Salamat Ansari.

The police responded quickly, forming three squads to hunt for the girl across the entire area. During the search, a local reported a terrible odour emerging from inside a locked door of a property. The police squad broke the lock outside the room and discovered the girl killed and dumped into an empty container with a lid on top.

After completing the panchnama, the girl’s body was transported to JJ Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The initial post-mortem report revealed a sexual assault and a case was filed under Indian Penal Code sections 376 and 302, as well as pertinent sections 4, 8, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“Based on technical intelligence and spot evidence, we came to know about the accused who lived in the room on a rented basis for the last one and half months. He worked as a laborer in the city and locked the room for last two days. We formed one team and dispatched it to Bihar to investigate and nab the accused. With the help of local informers of Bihar, our team made a door-to-door survey and later reached to accused home and nabbed him,” DCP Navnath Dhavle said.

“During the interrogation, the accused-Salamat Ansari revealed that he called a girl on the pretext of giving chocolates, and took her to his room with ulterior intentions, and committed sexual assault. Thereafter, he strangulated her and dumped her in a plastic bucket, and fled after the act,” he added.

According to police information, Ansari is married and a father of two children. He came to work in Thane’s Bhiwandi region and stayed in a chawl beside the victim’s room.

The accused was produced in court and has been remanded in police custody.