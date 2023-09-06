Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Malaysia Hindu Sangam condemns Udayanidhi Stalin’s hatred against Sanatana Dharma, writes to the High Commission of India requesting Indian Government to act

The organization said that, by comparing Sanatan Dharma to mosquitoes, dengue, malaria and corona and calling for its 'eradication', Stalin called for genocide against the followers of the ancient Dharma.

OpIndia Staff
Udayanidhi Stalin
Malaysia Hindu Sangam wrote to High Commission of India condemning Udayanidhi's statement against Sanatan Dharma (Image: OnManorama/Malaysia Hindu Sangam)
On 4th September, Malaysia Hindu Sangam wrote a letter of condemnation to the speech of Udayanidhi Stalin where he called Sanatan Dharma dengue, malaria, and corona while calling for its eradication. In the letter addressed to the High Commission of India, Malaysia Hindu Sangam expressed strong disagreement and condemnation of the speech given by Stalin during the Sanathana Prevention Conference.

“It was such degrading speech a Minister could utter against a religion which majority people in India practice,” the statement read. The organization reminded Stalin of his duties as a Minister. The statement read, “As a Minister, he should be Non-Aligned to any belief and serve his duty with impartiality and neutral approach though his party’s ideology seems to be otherwise. This has indirectly raised hatred and anger among Hindus around the world.”

The organization said Stalin’s statement might stir disharmony among the Hindu Community and Hindus from different ethnicities in Malaysia. They further urged the Government of India to take stern action against Stalin for the speech.

Udhayanidhi wants to ‘eradicate’ Sanatan Dharma

On 2nd September, the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, went on a tirade against Sanatan Dharma on social media.

The development came hours after he courted controversy for comparing the Hindu civilizational, religious philosophy with ‘malaria’ and ‘dengue.’ In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Udhayanidhi Stalin wrote, “Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion.”

“Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality…I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized who suffer from the Sanatan Dharma,” he said.

The son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin hailed the likes of Periyar and BR Ambedkar. He claimed that the duo conducted ‘in-depth research’ on the ‘negative impact’ of the religious philosophy on society.

“Let me reiterate the crucial aspect of my speech: I believe, like the spread of diseases like COVID-19, Dengue, and Malaria by mosquitoes, that Sanatan Dharma is responsible for many social evils,” he further emphasized.

