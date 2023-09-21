Thursday, September 21, 2023
NIA shares photos of Khalistanis responsible for the attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco, USA, seeks their information

OpIndia Staff
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has released the pictures of 10 wanted accused in the March 2023 case of attack and vandalism at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, USA, and has sought information about them from the general public, the agency said in a statement.
 
The agency has issued three separate “Request for Identification & Information” notices against the wanted accused, “seeking any information of importance that could lead to their arrest or apprehension”.

While two of the notices carry photographs of two accused each, the third notice shows pictures of the other six accused allegedly involved in the case, read the agency statement.

NIA press release

The NIA has also released telephone numbers and email ids for sharing of any information on these 10 accused and promised not to reveal the identity of anyone sharing information on the accused, it said.

The attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco had taken place in the intervening night of March 18 and 19, 2023 when some pro-Khalistani entities trespassed into the consulate and tried to burn down the Consulate, the NIA statement added.

“On the same day, slogan-shouting Khalistani supporters had broken through the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and put up two so-called Khalistani flags in the Consultate premises, damaged the consulate building, assaulted and caused injuries to the consulate officials”

“Further in the intervening night of July 1 and 2, some accused person trespassed into the consulate and attempted to set the consulate on fire while consulate officials were inside the building,” the NIA statement added.
 
The NIA had initiated a probe in the matter after registering a case on June 16 under sections 109,120-B, 147, 148 ,149, 323,436,448 & 452 of the Indian Penal Code, section 13 of UA (P) Act and section 3(1) of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, a report by ANI stated.

An NIA team visited San Francisco last month for the investigation of the said case.

On September 20, the NIA shared the names and photos of 43 wanted criminals in terror-gangster-linked cases. 29 of them were Khalistani separatists or sympathisers. Within hours of the list being shared in public, Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, a Khalistani gangster based in Canada, featured at No 33 in the list, was shot down by unknown persons in Winnipeg.

