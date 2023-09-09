On Saturday (September 9), Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for global cooperation to fight the ‘trust deficit’ in the world and find solutions to issues such as terrorism, and food and water security for the betterment of present and future generations.

He made the remarks during the opening day of the G20 summit, held in New Delhi. The intergovernmental forum for economic cooperation consists of 19 largest economies, the European Union (EU) and the African Union (AU).

PM Modi said, “As the President of G20, Bharat invites member nations to help turn the ‘global trust deficit’ into one based on trust and resilience. This is a time for us to work together.”

#WATCH | G 20 in India | PM Modi at the G 20 Summit says "Today, as the president of G 20, India calls upon the world together to transform the global trust deficit into one of trust and reliance. This is the time for all of us to move together. In this time, the mantra of 'Sabka… pic.twitter.com/vMWd9ph5nY — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

“As such, the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ will act as the path-finder for all of us,” he pointed out.

“Economic instability, the divide between the North and South, the distance between the East and West, management of food and fuel, terrorism, cyber security, health, energy or water security, we need to find concrete solutions to these problems for our present and future generations,” PM Modi emphasised.

What is the G20

The G20 was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss global economic and financial issues.

In 2008, it was upgraded to the level of Head of State/Government in the wake of the global economic and financial crisis of 2007. In 2009, it was designated the “premier forum for international economic cooperation”.

The G20 Summit is held annually, under the leadership of a rotating Presidency. It consists of two parallel tracks: the Finance Track and the Sherpa Track. Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors lead the Finance Track while Sherpas lead the Sherpa Track after Finance Track.