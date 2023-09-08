Leaders of G20 member nations along with heads of several other countries and international bodies arrived in Delhi to attend the G20 Summit on 9 and 10 September. US President Joe Biden’s Air Force One also landed in Delhi today for his 3-day India visit.

The US President headed to 7, Lok Kalyan Marga, the official residence of the Indian Prime Minister, on Friday evening for a bilateral talk with PM Modi soon after arriving. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US NSA Jake Sullivan were also present in the meeting. The Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval.

PM Modi tweeted about the meeting after it was concluded, saying that they were able to discuss numerous topics.

“Happy to have welcomed @POTUS @JoeBiden to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good,” PM Modi tweeted.

He also posted several photographs of the meeting.

Before meeting the US president, PM Modi also held bilateral talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. “The progress in India-Bangladesh relations in the last 9 years has been very gladdening. Our talks covered areas like connectivity, commercial linkage and more,” he said after the meeting.

The PM also met Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, where they discussed cooperation in sectors like infrastructure, FinTech, culture and many other subjects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold around 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, and therefore 12 more bilateral meetings will take place in the next 2 days. On Saturday, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy besides attending the G20 events. He will have a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, he had posted on X that he would be holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and Heads of Delegation to further deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation. “I am confident that our guests will enjoy the warmth of the Indian hospitality,” he added.

The PM said that G20 Leaders will share their collective vision for a sustainable and equitable ‘One Future’, together like ‘One Family’, for a healthier ‘One Earth’ at the closing ceremony on Sunday.

Heads of all G20 member nations except China and Russia are arriving in India for the Summit Meeting. Apart from them, heads of several other nations like Bangladesh, UAE, Egypt, Mauritius, Singapore etc have also arrived to take part in the talks. Apart from them, heads of international organisations like World Bank, IMF etc will also be attending the summit.