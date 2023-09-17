Sunday, September 17, 2023
HomeNews ReportsSkill upgradation, ₹15000 work kit incentive, credit support of ₹3 lakhs and more: Here...
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Skill upgradation, ₹15000 work kit incentive, credit support of ₹3 lakhs and more: Here is everything you need to know about PM Vishwakarma scheme

A total of 18 traditional crafts are covered under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, including dhobi, tailor, sculptor, potter among others

OpIndia Staff
Skill upgradation, ₹15000 work kit incentive, credit support of ₹3 lakhs and more: Here is everything you need to know about PM Vishwakarma scheme
PM Narendra Modi, image via TOI
10

On Sunday (September 17), Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma scheme at the India International Convention and Expo Centre in the National Capital with the objective of supporting traditional artisans and craftsmen.

With the vision to keep the age-old traditions and culture alive, the Modi government has introduced the scheme with an outlay of ₹13000 crores. As India enters the Amrit Kaal, the government is focused on preserving the country’s rich heritage and supporting local arts, crafts and products.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Vishakarma scheme, the traditional craftsmen will be registered on the PM Vishwakarma portal through biometric verification. They will be provided with an ID card and a PM Vishwakarma certificate.

The artisans will also receive basic and advanced skill training and a toolkit incentive of ₹15000. They will be provided with free credit support up to ₹1 lakh without any collateral. A second trance of ₹2 lakh credit support will be provided at a concessional 5% interest rate.

The craftsmen will receive incentives for marketing support and digital transactions. Through the PM Vishwakarma scheme, the Modi government wants to strengthen the Guru-shishya parampara of teaching traditional skills.

One of the primary objectives of the fully funded Central scheme is to improve the reach and quality of the products of the Vishwakarmas and integrate them with domestic and global value chains.

It must be mentioned that the Union Cabinet gave a nod to the scheme on August 16 this year. A total of 18 traditional crafts are covered under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme.

These include Basket/ Mat/ Broom Maker/ Coir Weaver, fishing net maker, tailor (Darzi), washerman (Dhobi), garland Maker (Malakaar), Barber (Nai), Doll and Toy Maker (Traditional), Mason (Rajmistri), Cobbler (Charmkar/ Shoesmith/ Footwear Artisan), Sculptor (Moortikar/Stone Carver), Stone Breaker, Potter (Kumhaar), Goldsmith (Sonar), Locksmith, Hammer and Tool Kit Maker, Blacksmith (Lohar), Armourer, Boat Maker, Carpenter (Suthar).

The scheme falls under the ambit of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The Modi government has planned multiple activities under the PM Vishwakarma scheme, which includes the identification, and verification of artisans, facilitating credit and marketing support and providing skill degradation training.

While speaking about the development, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi says “I want to extend my wishes to Prime Minister Modi on his birthday and pray for his long life…In the name of ‘Vishwakarma’, PM Modi is launching a huge scheme ‘Vishwakarma Yojana’…We had informed everyone to attend the ceremony here.”

It must be mentioned that PM Modi had announced the initiative for craftsmen and artisans from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day. He had said, “The government will launch ‘Vishwakarma scheme’ with an allocation of Rs 13,000 to 15,000 crore in the next month for those with traditional skills.”

The launch of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme coincides with the 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
655,423FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com