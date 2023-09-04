Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not taken even a single leave since he took office in 2014, an RTI (Right to Information) reply has revealed. The RTI reply added that “Prime Minister is on duty all the time.”

Notably, the said RTI was filed by a man named Prafful P Sarda in which he sought answers to two specific questions. First, the RTI sought official information on how many days Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) since he assumed charge in May 2014.

In reply, the response read, “The Prime Minister is on duty all the time. No leave has been availed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since taking office.”

In the second query, the RTI sought details regarding how many days Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been present at different events and functions since he became Prime Minister of the country up until now.

A website link (of PMO) attached to the RTI reply revealed that in his nine years as Prime Minister of the country, PM Modi has attended more than 3000 events or functions which roughly translates to almost an event a day.

The RTI reply was provided by PMO Under Secretary Parvesh Kumar. He is also the Chief Public Information Officer (CPIO) of the concerned ministry that deals with RTI queries.

The RTI reply stating that PM Modi has not availed any leave was widely shared by netizens and is going viral on social media. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also shared the RTI reply along with the hashtag ‘MyPMMyPride’.

Earlier, in 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not taken a single leave in 20 years since he assumed public office.

During a public interaction, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar praised PM Modi’s working style including his work ethic, leadership in good times and bad, and meticulous preparation.

Describing his leadership in a cricket analogy, he said, “With Captain (PM) Modi, the net practice starts at 6 in the morning and goes on till fairly late. He expects you to take that wicket if he gives you the chance to do it.”