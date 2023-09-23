On the night of Thursday, 21st September, drug smugglers attacked police at a forest department checkpost in the Baran district of Rajasthan. First, they opened fire on a police constable, then they ran over him with their car, resulting in the constable sustaining multiple injuries. He was subsequently hospitalised.

Constable Sujan Singh attempted to apprehend the criminals at the checkpost and despite suffering grave injuries, including gunshot wounds and fractures, Singh alerted his team to the situation.

The constable suffered serious injuries and fractures on both his legs and collarbones. The constable is under treatment at a hospital in Eklera town and his condition is stable.

241.3 किलोग्राम अवैध मादक पदार्थ अफीम डोडा चुरा व परिवहन में प्रयुक्त बलेनो कार सहित एक देषी कट्टा मय एक जिंदा कारतूस को किया जब्त अज्ञात आरोपी फरार pic.twitter.com/gyNsPZpcAh — Baran Police (@BaranPolice) September 22, 2023

After being informed, the police team reached the spot. The smugglers abandoned their vehicle and escaped under cover of darkness. Sarthal Station House Officer (SHO) Mahaveer Kirad disclosed that 241 kg of poppy husk was recovered from the abandoned vehicle left behind by the culprits. A 7.65-bore pistol, bullets, and a country-made pistol were also recovered from the vehicle.

Mahaveer Kirad said that following intelligence reports of smuggling through this route in a black car, checkposts were set up under Sarthal police jurisdiction for interception. During a routine vigil, Singh noticed a suspicious vehicle from Patalapani village. The occupants of the car fired at Sujan Singh, who fell down injured. The smugglers then ran over him, he said. The police teams are making efforts to arrest the drug smugglers who escaped after attacking the police constable.