Rajasthan: Youth welcomes CM Ashok Gehlot with chants of ‘Modi-Modi’ at Bhilwara, Gehlot smiles and leaves

Ahok Gehlot
Awkward situation for Ashok Gehlot in Bhilwara as youth chanted Modi-Modi in front of him (Image: Zee)
On 6th September, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot faced an awkward situation when he stopped his convoy near a group of youth at Bhilwara but got greeted with chants of Modi-Modi. As per reports, Gehlot reached Bhilwara at night to participate in Maharana Pratap Sabhagar of Municipality for Mission 2030 event. He was scheduled to meet business owners at the event.

Following the meeting, CM Ashok Gehlot left for the circuit house for the night and noticed a group of people standing near Saraswati Circle. His convoy stopped right next to the group of youth, and he came out of the vehicle to wave at the group. However, the situation turned awkward for the CM as the youth started chanting Modi-Modi. Gehlot smiled and sat back in the vehicle immediately. As soon as the convoy started moving again, the youth started chanting Jai Shri Ram.

This is not the first time Gehlot has faced such a situation. In April this year, Gehlot attended an IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur. Upon seeing him on the ground, people started chanting Modi-Modi. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections

The term of the Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan is reaching its end. The assembly elections in the state are to be held around November 2023. The last assembly elections took place in December 2018. The term for the current government will end on 14th January 2024.

