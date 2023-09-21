Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya continued his rants against Hinduism. In the latest episode of his tirade, he claimed the word ‘Hindu’ means ‘thief’ and ‘despicable’ in Persian. Maurya was speaking during an event at Gandhi Bhawan in Hardoi district under “Samvidhan and Arakshan Sarakshan Sena” on 19th September.

"Hindu is a Farsi word which means Chor & Neech – SP leader swami Maurya"



This moron is lucky that Hindus aren't as intolerant as they're projected.

Swami Prasad Maurya said, “How can Hinduism be a religion? The word Hindu originates in Persian, which means thief, despicable and lowly.”

He further said that Bharat was never a Hindu Rashtra; it is not a Hindu Rashtra and can never be a Hindu Rashtra. Maurya said, “Those who demand Hindu Rastra are anti-constitution. They are anti-democracy. They are anti-tribals, anti-dalits and anti-backwards. Stay away from them. We have worked for a long time to get our constitution”.

Swami Prasad Maurya did not stop there and attacked Brahmins as well during his address. He said, “Brahmins say they were born from Brahma’s mouth. They do not believe to have been born from their mother’s womb. Have you ever seen someone being born from mouth? Have you ever seen Kshtriyas being born from an arm and Vaishyas from a foot? There is a way children are born, and the process is the same in every country. These people have created their own rules.”

Maurya further targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of trying to take credit for the Chandrayaan-3 landing and the G20 Summit. He said, “PM knows he is not coming back in 2024; that’s why he called a special session (to take credit).” He further questioned naming the landing site as “Shiv Shakti” and said it should have been named after a scientist.

Swami Prasad Maurya and his history of controversial statements

This is not the first time Maurya made headlines because of his controversial statements. In August this year, in a post on X, he wrote, “The roots of Brahminism are very deep, and the reason for all the disparity is also Brahminism itself. There is no religion called Hindu, Hinduism is just a hoax. This is a conspiracy to trap this country’s Dalits, tribals, and backward people by calling the same Brahmin religion as the Hindu religion. If there was Hindu religion, tribals would have been respected, Dalits would have been respected, and backward people would have been respected, but what an irony.”

Earlier, in January 2023, the SP leader claimed that certain portions of the Ramcharitmanas “insult” a large section of society on the basis of caste. He claimed that the religious text was “all nonsense” and that it should be “banned”. On January 22, while speaking to a news channel, he said that Ramcharitamanas, written by Goswami Tulsidas in the 17th century, promoted social discrimination and spread hatred.

During a conversation with Aaj Tak, he said, “Crores of people do not read Ramcharitmanas. All this is rubbish. Tulsidas wrote this for his own pleasure.”

He added, “Religion is meant for humanity’s welfare and strengthening it. If there is any insult to a section of society due to certain lines in the Ramcharitamanas on the basis of ‘jaati’, ‘varn’ and ‘varg’, then it is certainly not ‘dharma’, it is ‘adharma’. There are certain lines in which names of castes such as ‘teli’ and ‘kumhaar’ are mentioned.”

Following his controversial remarks against Ramchatritramanas, many FIRs were filed against him.

Recently, he stirred another controversy when a question was posed to him regarding the statement of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in which the Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham asserted that India should now become a Hindu nation. He said India has never been a Hindu Rashtra and can’t now be a Hindu Rashtra.