In a shocking incident that unfolded at the historic Baba Bodheshwar Mahadev temple in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, a man named Javed launched a violent attack on devotees gathered at the temple on Friday, September 29th. Armed with a lathi, Javed stormed the temple premises during the auspicious occasion of Bhadrapad Purnima, brutally assaulting devotees and leaving eight of them injured. The incident took place at around 10:30 AM.

The attack occurred at noon, catching worshippers by surprise as they were engrossed in their prayers to the revered Shivling in the temple courtyard. Among the injured were Milan Singh, Kailash Singh, and retired revenue officer Krishna Kumar Tiwari, along with five others. The severity of the attack prompted the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel stationed at the temple to subdue Javed and hand him over to the police.

Prompt police response led to Javed’s arrest, and he has been charged with attempted murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code based on the FIR filed by devotee Milan Singh. He has been remanded to judicial custody as police investigate the motive behind the attack.

According to reports, Javed, the assailant, is undergoing treatment for mental health issues, further adding to the perplexity surrounding the incident.

The injured devotees received medical treatment at the local hospital, with one of them, Krishna Kumar Tiwari, being referred to Lucknow’s King George Medical University due to the seriousness of his condition.

Police officer Rushikant Shukla said, “Today, on 29th September 2023, a youth attacked devotees at the Bodheshwar temple with a stick. The incident took place in the Bangarmau police station area. A case in this regard is registered in the Bangarmau police station. The accused is arrested and further legal procedure is underway.”

The incident has raised concerns about temple security, prompting BJP MLA Shrikant Katiyar to visit the injured at the community health centre in Bangarmau and urge authorities to take strict action in the case.

Notably, this temple had previously been the site of violence a decade ago when unidentified assailants fatally wounded the chief priest, Chaitanya Maharaj, on September 13, 2013.