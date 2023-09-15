A recent incident in Ayodhya has brought to attention a case involving the alleged coercion of a soldier to convert to Christianity. The soldier, who serves as a Naib Subedar in the Indian Army’s Signal Corps, has filed an FIR (First Information Report) in connection with the incident. Additionally, a formal complaint has been forwarded to the Ministry of Defense.

Within his formal complaint, the soldier has levelled accusations against Pastor Ashish Kumar Peter, alleging physical assault and verbal abuse. The priest purportedly discouraged the chanting of slogans like ‘Har Har Mahadev,’ ‘Raja Ramchandra Ki Jai,’ and ‘Jai Bhavani’ in the Indian Army. This case was officially registered at the Kotwali police station in Ayodhya on August 26, 2023, and is currently under investigation by the police.

The soldier’s father, who himself retired from the Indian Army’s MES department in 2015, had made the decision to construct a house in the city post-retirement. In the complaint, the soldier revealed that his father was introduced to a priest known as Ashish Kumar Peter, also known as Johnny. This introduction occurred through an old acquaintance who brought this pastor as a property dealer.

Pastor Ashish Peter lives in the FG Mission Church in the Modaha area adjacent to Ayodhya Cantt railway station. Johnny Peter, along with two other people named Shyam Shankar Peter and Sachin Chaudhary, posed as property dealers and met the victim’s father who is a former soldier. Together, they had taken around Rs 20 lakh from him for the sale of a piece of land adjacent to the church.

According to the complaint, after receiving the money, Pastor Peter ceased responding to calls from both the victim and his father. Observing his father’s distress, the Naib Subedar returned home on leave. On July 25, 2023, he visited the church to request the owed money from the priest. Reportedly, pastors Ashish Peter and Shyam Shankar Peter subjected him to severe physical assault during this encounter. It is alleged that while berating and abusing the victim soldier, the accused pastor insisted that the soldier would need to convert to Christianity if he wished to recover the money. Subsequent to this incident, the victim soldier and his family have been living in a state of heightened fear and psychological distress.

A copy of the FIR is with OpIndia. Image Source: OpIndia Hindi

As per the soldier’s account, his wife is currently receiving medical treatment at the Military Hospital. They assert that they possess documented evidence of all financial transactions conducted with the priest. The police have officially filed an FIR, citing violations of sections 420, 406, 323, 504, and 506 of the IPC. The FIR names individuals including Ashish Peter, Sachin Chaudhary, and Ramchandra Prajapati, who introduced the victim’s father to the priest. OpIndia has obtained a copy of the FIR. Despite the passage of more than 15 days, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Christians will rule the world

In his statement recorded with the police on September 4, 2023, the victim Naib Subedar stated that on July 25, 2023, he was lured when he went to the priest Ashish Peter. The pastor said, “What is there in your Hindu religion? In the coming time, Christians will rule the world.” At the same time, the pastor lured the victim to give land for free if he became a Christian.

Opposing the slogans chanted in the Indian Army

The victim Naib Subedar further said in his statement that Pastor Ashish Peter also spoke to him about the slogans raised by the Indian Army during the war. It is alleged that the priest started swearing to stop the slogans of ‘Jai Kali Mata’, ‘Bajrang Bali Ki Jai’, ‘Jai Jwala Mata’ and some other slogans. He lured the Naib Subedar with a lot of money and sought help in preparing such soldiers in the Indian Army who would raise their voices to stop these slogans.

Instigating against the upper caste soldiers

In a statement given to the police and a complaint sent to the government, the victim soldier said that the priest was repeatedly describing him in a derogatory manner as belonging to the OBC community. He also instigated the victim against the soldiers of the upper caste community presently serving in the Indian Army.

Physical assault and abuse inside Church

In his statement, the victim soldier emphasised his unwavering commitment to his country. He recounted that when he confronted the priest and expressed his intent to report the matter to the police authorities, the priest and his associates grew agitated. They subsequently surrounded him, beat him up brutally, and boldly asserted that they didn’t consider the police a threat to them. Responding to the warning of a police complaint, pastor Johny said, “The police can’t do anything to us. If you want to see the strength of Christians, then go and see the condition of Fatehpur police officers.”

The victim has expressed surprise that in the FIR lodged on his complaint, the police have not invoked the section of conversion against the priest.

The victim soldier’s father was lured into becoming a pastor

The victim’s father also recorded his statement with the police on 4th September 2023. He said that the priest first duped him of Rs 20 lakh by posing as a property dealer on the pretext of getting land. When the retired army man demanded his money back, he was lured into becoming a pastor in the church.

In the statement, the father of the victim Naib Subedar said, “Ashish Peter alias Johnny said that I will make you a pastor of the church. Build your home here and you take care of the church.”

The validity of the Church questioned

In an interaction with OpIndia, the victim said that the church led by the accused pastor Johnny Peter operates under the registration of a society known as “Free Gospel Mission and Church.” This society was officially registered on January 23, 1984, with its validity extending until September 1, 2016, as indicated on the registration certificate signed by the registrar. The soldier has raised concerns that the church may currently be operating without renewing its certificate, prompting questions about its legality. He called the church’s presence a potential encroachment on government land and a matter of forceful occupation.

The expired registration certificate of the society that owns thee church. Image Source: OpIndia Hindi

The location of this church is remarkably close, just 6-7 kilometres by road from Ramjanmabhoomi. Many travellers, including passengers arriving in Ayodhya by train, disembark at the station adjacent to the church. In a conversation with OpIndia, the victim soldier mentioned that he has forwarded a copy of the statement filed with the police to various authorities, including the Ministry of Defense, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the Director General of Police (DGP), and several other relevant officials.

OpIndia called pastor Ashish Peter alias Johnny to know his stand on the church’s certificate renewal and the allegations levelled by the soldier, but he did not pick up the phone. OpIndia contacted Ayodhya City Deputy SP Shailendra Singh in this matter. DSP Shailendra Singh told us that the sections under which the priest has been booked do not have a provision for arrest as per the rules. He also said that the investigation into the case is going on.