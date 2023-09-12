The Ambedkar Nagar police in Uttar Pradesh had on September 2, 2023, arrested 4 members of a family namely, Mohammad Hussain, Mumtaz Shaikh, Abdul Rehman and Heena Abdul, on charges of forceful conversion and coercion. The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by a Dalit woman named Indravati on August 31, 2023.

Indravati is reportedly the biological sister of Mohammad Hussain aka Shyamlal, who had converted to Islam a few years ago. Now, he and his family were pressuring Indravati to do the same. When Indravati refused to accede to their demand, they threatened to kill her.

Indravati, a resident of Tarakala village under the Malipur police station area, said in her complaint, that her brother Shayamlal had gone to Mumbai in search of work where he met some Muslim clerics who brainwashed him and converted him to Islam. He was given the name Mohammad Hussain and married off to a Muslim woman named Mumtaz Shaikh. Thereafter Shyamlal broke all ties with his family.

She further alleged that when her niece became eligible for marriage, Mohammad Hussain aka Shyamlal brainwashed a Hindu boy from Varanasi named Vicky Tripathi alias Vikas, converted him to Islam and got his daughter Heena Abdul married to him.

Indravati said that for all these years, her brother and his family had been staying in Mumbai and were not in touch with her or any of their family members. Recently, after the demise of their mother Pratapi Devi, Mohammad Hussain came to the village with the family and started pressuring Indravati and her family to convert to Islam.

Indravati further stated that on August 30, Mohammad Hussain and his family members forced their way into her home. At first, they asked her to convert to Islam while promising her land and Rs 2 lakh. When Indravati refused to convert, she was referred to as a “Kaafir” (an infidel) and threatened with death.

On August 31, 2023, the Ambedkar Nagar police registered an FIR against Mohammad Hussain alias Shyamlal, Abdul Rehman alias Vikas Tripathi alias Vicky, Heena Abdul and Mumtaz Shaikh based on Indravati’s complaint. Sections 452, 504, and 506 of the IPC, as well as Section 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Unlawful Religious Conversion and SC/ST Act, were invoked in the case. OpIndia has a copy of the FIR. The police detained and jailed all four accused on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Indravati scared for her life

OpIndia spoke to Indravati who told us that she was scared for her and her family’s well-being. She disclosed how she had been receiving threats since the time the police has acted on her complaint and arrested her brother and his family members. Lamenting how she was petrified about her children’s safety, she said some people had been threatening her that they would fix her as soon as Mohammad Hassan and his family were out of jail. Indravati was, however, too scared to give out the names of the people who had been threatening her.

Shyamlal who had severed ties with the family had unexpectedly showed up to claim property

The lone son of the family, Indravati’s 61-year-old sibling, allegedly left for Mumbai when he was about 25 years old. When he was about 30 years old, he married a Haji’s daughter and took the name Mohammad Hussain. Indravati added that ever since Shyamlal hasn’t even visited his elderly parents; she was the one who took care of them. Now, after their mother passed away, Shyamlal returned unexpectedly in order to stake a claim on the property, Indravati added.

I am a devotee of Shiva, a Hindu, and will never become a Muslim: Indravati

Indravati further told us that Shyamlal would only associate with the Muslim people on the few occasions he returned to the hamlet in these years. He used to, in fact, abuse and look down upon her and every one belonging to their caste.

Indravati went on to say that she is a devoted Hindu and an adherent of Lord Shiva and Hanuman, and no matter what happens, she will never convert to Islam.