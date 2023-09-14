On 13th September 2023, Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak, and DSP Humayun Bhat made supreme sacrifices for the nation while fighting against terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. Amid this backdrop, Shaurya Chakra winner Major Pawan Kumar (Retired) shared a post on X in which he criticised Indian cricket fans, especially those of batter Virat Kohli for enjoying a cricket match against Pakistan when the brave officers were fighting against the terrorists. Following this, Virat Kohli’s fans on X attacked the retired military veteran and insulted him and the Indian army through their replies.

Major Pawan Kumar shared Colonel Manpreet Singh’s photograph in his post and said, “Remember this face who got killed in action fighting against the Pakistani-sponsored terrorists. Remember this face once when you enjoy the next match with Pakistan Remember his family when you say that all Pakistanis are not terrorists. To hell with Virat Kohli and his fans who love Pakistanis, who hug Pakistanis and who lols with the Pakistani Terrorists Bharat should immediately stop all extracurricular activities with Pakistan, and kick their diplomats back. We don’t want a seat in UNSC. Care for thy soldiers. Don’t take their lives for granted.”

Major Pawan Kumar also shared a few more posts of other X users who staunchly opposed the cricket matches between India and Pakistan. Major Pawan Kumar was attacked by the online fans of Virat Kohli who replied to Major Pawan Kumar’s post and the posts of other X users he shared.

One Stuud posted, “You deserve belt treatment from terrorists for making derogatory marks on Virat Kohli. I am sorry I am using these words. But the type of person you are, you deserve the worst things possible.”

Another X handle @Retired_hurt posted, “Virat’s 82 is greater than fluke Shaurya Chakra.”

One Shmsher Ahmed wrote, “Why Virat Kohli Sir? The blame lies at the top. Why did BCCI agree to play with Pakistan? We should ask the question to BCCI officials, not to players. He is serving the Nation at his best.”

Pradeep Rawat posted, “Why blame the player?? Height of hypocrisy! Blame BCCI! Blame Govt! Why were they allowed to play with Pakistan? Kohli is not to be blamed, He is a modern-day great and the power of playing or not is not with him!”

One Vedant posted, “What’s your issue with Virat? He represents the country on the international level and A person should be polite when he represents the whole country in front of the world. You should ask to BCCI and ICC to arrange things such that both teams don’t play with each other.”

It is notable that Major Pawan Kumar (Retired) is a Shaurya Chakra winner. He was in the 34th Battalion of the Jat Regiment of the Indian Army. He worked in the Rashtriya Rifles. In September 2017, a prominent terrorist, the longest-surviving in the valley, made an attempt to infiltrate from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir under the cover of darkness, thick foliage, boulders, and terrain folds. He engaged the Indian troops effectively with lethal gunfire. Dealing with such a formidable adversary required precise indirect fire. Major Pawan, fully aware of the critical circumstances and the threat to our troops, exhibited remarkable courage. Despite facing a barrage of enemy fire, he fearlessly crawled through the terrain folds to approach the terrorist.

Those who are attacking major pawan just watch this 👇 and ask ur self who u are trolling have some shame stop attacking our real heroes because of some celebrity pic.twitter.com/AsfKeRyIVd — Mask 🎭 (@Mr_LoLwa) September 14, 2023

Major Pawan took action by throwing a grenade at the terrorist, compelling the enemy to reveal himself. In a fierce confrontation at close quarters, he successfully neutralised the threat by eliminating the terrorists. This act not only preserved the lives of our troops but also thwarted the resurgence of terrorism in the valley. Major Pawan Kumar’s unwavering determination, commitment to duty, extraordinary bravery, and sheer courage in eliminating the hardcore terrorist were truly commendable. He was awarded with Shaurya Chakra by former President Ramnath Kovind. Now, Virat Kohli fans on social media platform X are abusing him for his opinion that no cricket match should be played with Pakistan when Pakistani terrorists are killing our soldiers.