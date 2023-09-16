भरतद्भारती कीर्तिर्यनेदं भारतं कुलम् |

अपरे ये च पूर्वे च भर्ता इति विश्रुतः || -Mahabharata 1.74.131

The name of this land came from Bharat (or the name of the land was Bharati). From him, this Kaurava dynasty became famous by the name of Bharatvansh.

In the global arena, the power of culture and identity often takes centre stage, showcasing a nation’s rich history and values. This narrative explores a remarkable event at the G20 summit, where President Droupadi Murmu made a significant statement by hosting a dinner for world leaders. What set this gathering apart was the deliberate use of the term ‘BHARAT’ instead of ‘India’ on the invitations, symbolising a profound return to the cultural and historical roots.

It was a momentous occasion to celebrate the essence of ‘BHARAT’ and reflect on the impact of colonial legacies on our cultural identity. It provided an excellent opportunity to showcase the rich culture and deep-rooted sentiments associated with this word.

On the international stage, our country is commonly known as India, particularly at forums like the United Nations. However, it is of great importance to officially emphasise that from now on, our nation will be referred to as Bharat on a global platform. This shift is a return to our cultural and historical roots, signifying self-resilience (Atmabirbharta).

Throughout the world, post-colonisation, many civilisations have chosen to preserve their cultural identities. This is true for Sri Lanka, which reclaimed its original name by renaming state institutions in 2011, shedding the colonial name ‘Ceylon’. Similar examples can be found in countries like Turkey, which changed its name to ‘Türkiye’ to better represent its rich values and culture on the global stage.

In our country, remnants of colonial influence still hold us back from embracing our own culture fully. While some may argue, “What’s in a name?”, they often fail to grasp the symbolism and sentiments behind a name, especially when it pertains to a nation that struggled for freedom for 200 years. “What’s in a name” – the use of this very phrase shows how inherent Western influence is amongst the common people of our country, the name has vast significance in Bharatiya culture from the very beginning. The name by which the world knows us also carries a historical and cultural significance that should not be overlooked.

Today, the history we are taught has been greatly influenced by these perceptions. For example, some individuals, like Saif Ali Khan, mistakenly claim that there was no concept of India before the British arrived. This misconception underscores the need to revise our understanding of our history. ‘BHARAT’ is not merely a geographical entity, it is an emotion deeply embedded in the history of our country.

The term ‘BHARAT’ can be traced back to various Bharatiya scriptures such as the Rigveda, Paushadivad, Vishnu Purana, and Mahabharata. In the Vishnu Purana 2.3.1, it says, “The land that lies from the north of the sea to the south of the Himalayas is Bharat, and the people here are Bhartiya.” (उत्तरं यत् समुद्रस्य हिमाद्रेश्चैव दक्षिणम् | वर्षं तद् भारतं नाम भारती यत्र सन्ततिः ||)

In the Rigveda, the index part mentions many Rishis with their Patrilineal name as ‘Bharat,’ such as Devnaad Bharat and Ashvmedh Bharat. There is also the mention of a community that was called Bharat. (आस॒न्यपरच्छिन्ना भर॒ता अ॑भ॒कास अभ॑व पुरए॒ता वसि॑ष्ठ॒ आदित्तृत्सू॑नां॒ विशो॑ अ॒प्रथन्त)

Mahabharata says, “Dushyanta’s wife Shankuntala gave birth to Bharat, whose name in the world is this famous Bharata clan.” (शकुन्तलायां दुष्यन्ताद्भरतश्चापि जज्ञिवान्। यस्य लोकेषु नाम्नेदं प्रथितं भारतं कुलम्)

The Modi government took the opportunity to display Bharat’s rich culture to G20 delegates in various engaging ways. A captivating cultural performance was held at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, featuring a diverse array of traditional Bharatiya dances, music, and art forms, from the graceful Kathak to the energetic Bhangra. The Bharat Mandapam is purpose-built to showcase Bharatiya culture and is situated within the expansive Pragati Maidan exhibition complex in New Delhi. Delegates were also treated with an exceptional performance of traditional music and dance.

Furthermore, the delegates were given a comprehensive tour of the Akshardham Temple, a Hindu temple complex built in the 21st century and one of the world’s largest Hindu temples, located in Delhi. Even Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the country which ruled us for over 200 years, visited this remarkable site.

During their visit, delegates had the opportunity to meet skilled artisans who were engaged in various traditional Indian crafts, such as pottery, weaving, and jewellery making. They used the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment method which is a hallmark of the digital growth of Bharat. They gained insights into the history and techniques of these crafts and had the chance to acquire some of the finished products.

The government also leveraged the G20 summit to introduce several initiatives aimed at promoting Bharatiya culture and heritage. These initiatives included the “Brand India” campaign, with the goal of positioning Bharat as a top-tier tourist destination and a hub for culture and innovation. The “G20 India Cultural Forum” brought together artists, musicians, and cultural experts from across the globe to celebrate Bharat’s rich cultural heritage. Additionally, the “G20 India Yoga Festival” was launched to emphasise yoga as a means of enhancing both physical and mental well-being.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi’s strategic move of capturing moments with world leaders against the backdrop of iconic landmarks like Konark wheel and Nalanda holds significant importance. Firstly, it is a powerful representation of Bharat’s diverse and culturally rich heritage on the global stage. More than 500 years before Oxford University was even founded, Bharat’s Nalanda University was home to nine million books and thousands of students from across the world. Konark Sun Temple and Nalanda University are two iconic landmarks that symbolise Bharat’s long and vibrant history, and by positioning heads of state in front of these landmarks, Modi conveyed Bharat’s rich cultural heritage to the world.

Secondly, it functions as a catalyst for tourism in Bharat. The G20 summit provides a unique opportunity to attract tourists from across the globe, and by showcasing India’s heritage, Modi aims to inspire people to explore the country’s treasures.

Thirdly, it fosters stronger international relations for Bharat. The G20 summit is a platform for leaders from major economies to discuss crucial global issues. By having these leaders pose in front of Bharatiya heritage sites, Modi underscores Bharat’s status as a respected and valued member of the international community.

Furthermore, this approach enhances Bharat’s soft power, enabling it to influence others through its culture, values, and ideas. By showcasing Bharat’s heritage, Modi seeks to make the country more appealing and influential globally.

Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, is often acknowledged for modernising the country and propelling it into the 20th century. However, Nehru’s worldview was heavily influenced by Western notions of progress and modernity. He believed India needed modernisation to compete with the West and often dismissed India’s traditional culture as outdated and superstitious. This perspective is evident in his speeches and writings, where he advocated shedding old habits and traditions to embrace modern ideas and techniques. For instance, he promoted English as India’s official language despite it being spoken by a minority. He prioritised industries and technologies considered modern while neglecting traditional arts and crafts. This contributed to a decline in interest in India’s history and heritage and perpetuated negative stereotypes about the country as a “land of snake charmers”.

In contrast, Narendra Modi, the current Prime Minister, has actively worked to promote Bharatiya culture globally. The Bharat government has established cultural centres worldwide, promoting Indian culture through exhibitions, performances, and educational programs. Initiatives to popularise Bharatiya cinema and music globally have also contributed to increasing awareness of India’s cultural heritage and drawing more tourists to the country. Naming the southern point of the moon where Chandrayaan-3 landed as the “Shiv Shakti” point is yet another step in achieving these objectives.

The celebration of ‘BHARAT’ at the G20 summit signifies a powerful reaffirmation of our cultural identity and heritage, serving as a beacon of pride on the global stage. It reminds us of the importance of preserving and showcasing our rich history and values to the world, contributing to a better understanding and appreciation of India’s unique cultural heritage while countering negative stereotypes.

(This article is co-authored by Senha Gupta and Rohi Ray)