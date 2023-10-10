1,500 bodies of Hamas terrorists have been found in Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Force reportedly said, adding that no Hamas fighters have crossed into Israel since Monday night (9th October). The Israeli forces have reportedly gained effective control in the south and “restored full control” over the border with Gaza.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel has risen close to a 1,000 and 2,600 others have been injured. This comes hours after Israel ordered a “complete siege” of Gaza.

Israeli jets have been pounding Gaza in a retaliatory attack even as Hamas threatened to kill hostages captured during the terror attack. Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a video of airstrikes in Gaza and stated that “Israel will win.”

ממשיכים בכל העוצמה pic.twitter.com/2ZTfc2zlin — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 10, 2023

Israel has also warned countries sending aid to Hamas that it will bomb trucks carrying any supplies into Gaza.

HUGE – Israel warns countries sending aid to Hamas of "Operation All Out" Israel to bomb trucks carrying any supplies into Gaza🔥🔥



Israeli warplanes attack Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, the only point in and out of blockade hit Gaza currently🔥🔥

Massive… pic.twitter.com/DRvKIPdtoR — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) October 10, 2023

In the 62-second video, several buildings, which had been utilised by Hamas for launching rocket attacks against Israel, can be seen being reduced to rubble as a result of aerial bombing.

According to the Israel Defence Forces, the Israeli Air forces are conducting one of the largest air strikes ever against Hamas in Gaza to destroy their ability to terrorise the people of Israel. The IDF has maintained that Hamas launched this war but they will restore security to their country.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (10th October) had a telephone conversation with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and reaffirmed his support to Israel.

PM Narendra Modi tweets, "I thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour…" pic.twitter.com/IiML0rlaiy — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2023

Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi shared details of his conversation with Netanyahu, posting, “I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. The people of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”