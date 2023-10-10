Tuesday, October 10, 2023
HomeWorld1,500 dead bodies of Hamas terrorists found in Israeli territory, IDF gains full control...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

1,500 dead bodies of Hamas terrorists found in Israeli territory, IDF gains full control of the Gaza border

Death toll from the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel has risen close to a 1,000 and 2,600 others have been injured.

OpIndia Staff
Screenshot of video of Israeli airstrike on Gaza shared by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Source: X/Benjamin Netanyahu)
11

1,500 bodies of Hamas terrorists have been found in Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Force reportedly said, adding that no Hamas fighters have crossed into Israel since Monday night (9th October). The Israeli forces have reportedly gained effective control in the south and “restored full control” over the border with Gaza.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel has risen close to a 1,000 and 2,600 others have been injured. This comes hours after Israel ordered a “complete siege” of Gaza.

Israeli jets have been pounding Gaza in a retaliatory attack even as Hamas threatened to kill hostages captured during the terror attack. Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a video of airstrikes in Gaza and stated that “Israel will win.”

Israel has also warned countries sending aid to Hamas that it will bomb trucks carrying any supplies into Gaza.

In the 62-second video, several buildings, which had been utilised by Hamas for launching rocket attacks against Israel, can be seen being reduced to rubble as a result of aerial bombing.

According to the Israel Defence Forces, the Israeli Air forces are conducting one of the largest air strikes ever against Hamas in Gaza to destroy their ability to terrorise the people of Israel. The IDF has maintained that Hamas launched this war but they will restore security to their country.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (10th October) had a telephone conversation with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and reaffirmed his support to Israel.

Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi shared details of his conversation with Netanyahu, posting, “I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. The people of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIsrael palestine war
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
660,388FollowersFollow
29,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com