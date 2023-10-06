Friday, October 6, 2023
34 Bollywood celebrities including Sonu Sood, Sonakshi Sinha and Sunny Leone come under ED scanner in Mahadev Betting App scam case

The Mahadev Online Book App made headlines last week when Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who has appeared in ads for the app, was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning.

As many as 34 Bollywood celebrities including actors, singers, dancers etc have come under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner in connection with the Mahadev Betting scam case. The list of the names of these celebrities was shared by Republic TV on Friday, October 6.

The names in the list are as below:

  1. Raftaar 
  2. Emcee Deepti Sadhwani 
  3. Sunil Shetty (Reached venue but not appeared)
  4. Sonu Sood (Appeared)
  5. Sanjay Dutt (Appeared)
  6. Hardy Sandhu 
  7. Sunil Grover 
  8. Sonakshi Sinha 
  9. Rashmika Mandhana 
  10. Sara Ali Khan 
  11. Guru Randhawa 
  12. Sukhvinder Singh
  13. Tiger Shroff 
  14. Kapil Sharma 
  15. Nushrat Barucha 
  16. DJ Chetas
  17. Malaika Arora
  18. Nora Fatehi
  19. Amit Trivedi
  20. Mouni Roy
  21. Aftab Shivdasani
  22. Sophie Chaudhary
  23. Daisy Shah
  24. Urvashi Rautela
  25. Nargis Fakhri
  26. Neha Sharma
  27. Ishita Raj
  28. Shamita Shetty
  29. Preeti Jhangiyani
  30. Sneha Ullal
  31. Sonali Sehgal
  32. Ishita Dutta
  33. Elnaaz
  34. Giorgia Adriani (Arbaz Khan’s Girlfriend)

The Mahadev Online Book App made headlines last week when Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who appeared in ads for the app, was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning. Subsequently, ED also summoned 4 others namely Shraddha Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi and Heena Khan for questioning.

The summons were sent about 19 days after the anti-money laundering agency revealed that several Bollywood celebrities including singers, dancers, and actors attended the 200-crore wedding ceremony of the scam-accused owner of Mahadev Betting App, Saurabh Chandrakar. The wedding took place in UAE in February 2023.

ED claimed that the actor was given a large amount of money in exchange for the promotions, which was from the proceeds of the crime. The celebrities attending the wedding of the scam-accused Saurabh Chandrakarincluded Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ali Asgar, Vishal Dadlani, Tiger Shroff, Elli AvrRam, Bharti Singh, Sunny Leone, Bhagyashree, Kriti Kharbanda, Neha Kakkar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Krushna Abhishek.

This information was uncovered during ED’s probe in the scam worth hundreds of crores in which Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal are key accused. These two accused are the owners of the Mahadev Online Book Betting application which is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for allegedly enabling illegal betting websites.

Gold bars, jewellery, and cash amounting to a total of Rs 417 crore is what the Enforcement Directorate recovered last month when they conducted searches at 39 locations spanning Raipur, Bhopal, Mumbai, and Kolkata linked to the Mahadev betting app. 

