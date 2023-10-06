As many as 34 Bollywood celebrities including actors, singers, dancers etc have come under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner in connection with the Mahadev Betting scam case. The list of the names of these celebrities was shared by Republic TV on Friday, October 6.

The names in the list are as below:

Raftaar Emcee Deepti Sadhwani Sunil Shetty (Reached venue but not appeared) Sonu Sood (Appeared) Sanjay Dutt (Appeared) Hardy Sandhu Sunil Grover Sonakshi Sinha Rashmika Mandhana Sara Ali Khan Guru Randhawa Sukhvinder Singh Tiger Shroff Kapil Sharma Nushrat Barucha DJ Chetas Malaika Arora Nora Fatehi Amit Trivedi Mouni Roy Aftab Shivdasani Sophie Chaudhary Daisy Shah Urvashi Rautela Nargis Fakhri Neha Sharma Ishita Raj Shamita Shetty Preeti Jhangiyani Sneha Ullal Sonali Sehgal Ishita Dutta Elnaaz Giorgia Adriani (Arbaz Khan’s Girlfriend)

The Mahadev Online Book App made headlines last week when Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who appeared in ads for the app, was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning. Subsequently, ED also summoned 4 others namely Shraddha Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi and Heena Khan for questioning.

The summons were sent about 19 days after the anti-money laundering agency revealed that several Bollywood celebrities including singers, dancers, and actors attended the 200-crore wedding ceremony of the scam-accused owner of Mahadev Betting App, Saurabh Chandrakar. The wedding took place in UAE in February 2023.

ED claimed that the actor was given a large amount of money in exchange for the promotions, which was from the proceeds of the crime. The celebrities attending the wedding of the scam-accused Saurabh Chandrakarincluded Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ali Asgar, Vishal Dadlani, Tiger Shroff, Elli AvrRam, Bharti Singh, Sunny Leone, Bhagyashree, Kriti Kharbanda, Neha Kakkar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Krushna Abhishek.

This information was uncovered during ED’s probe in the scam worth hundreds of crores in which Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal are key accused. These two accused are the owners of the Mahadev Online Book Betting application which is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for allegedly enabling illegal betting websites.

Gold bars, jewellery, and cash amounting to a total of Rs 417 crore is what the Enforcement Directorate recovered last month when they conducted searches at 39 locations spanning Raipur, Bhopal, Mumbai, and Kolkata linked to the Mahadev betting app.