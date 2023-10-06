6 persons died and several others were injured on 29th October (Sunday) after two passenger trains collided in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district. The incident happened after a passenger train that was heading to Rayagada from Visakhapatnam derailed after colliding with another train in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district, Divisional Railway Manager said.

As per the initial information, at least six passengers died and around 40 others sustained injuries after Visakhapatnam Rayagada Express (train no 08504) collided with Visakhapatnam – Palasa Passenger Special (train no 08532) from behind near Alamanda-Kankatapalli in Vizianagaram. Due to the collision, three coaches of the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train, as per officials. The rescue operation is underway. The number of casualties could go up.

Andhra Pradesh | A passenger train which was going to Rayagada from Visakhapatnam derailed in Vizianagaram district. More details awaited: Divisional Railway Manager



East Central Railway CPRO said, “Bogies derailed after a train travelling along with passengers from Vizianagaram to Raigad hit a passenger train travelling on the same route Vishakapatnam to Palasa.”

“Injuries reported but figures yet to be known. Two trains were involved in the accident. The rescue and restoration process is on,” the railway official was quoted saying in India TV.

According to news agency ANI, the Divisional Railway Manager noted that there was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train.

He added, “Three coaches were involved in the accident and ten were injured. Rescue operations are underway, Local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances. Accident relief trains reached the site.”

The Railway ministry has released helping numbers for enquiries about the incident.

Helpline No. at Visakhapatnam Rly Stn regarding Train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle rly section.



BSNL no

08912746330

08912744619

Airtel sim

8106053051

8106053052

BSNL sim

8500041670

8500041670

8500041671

Chief Minister orders immediate relief measures

Following the incident, the Chief Minister’s Office informed that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had ordered immediate relief measures and diverted as many ambulances as possible from nearby districts. CM has directed all government departments including health, police, and revenue to provide assistance to the injured and provide all necessary medical services.

“CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, the nearest districts of Vizianagaram, and to make all kinds of arrangements in nearby hospitals to provide good medical care. The Chief Minister has issued orders to coordinate other government departments including health, police, and revenue to take quick-relief measures and ensure that the injured receive prompt medical services,” Andhra Pradesh CMO was quoted saying by ANI.