Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her billionaire husband Anand Ahuja have sent a legal notice to a YouTuber and content creator who goes by the username @Raginyy, over a roast video where she humorously critiqued the actress over her tone-deaf statements made in the past.

The video titled “Soham Papoor NOT A R0@$T video” and captioned, “No hate is intended for the parties involved in the video, all references and commentary is meant for lighthearted entertainment only,” was posted 5 months ago. Notably, before the feud started, the video had only garnered about 4k views; now, however, it has received 77k views.

The YouTuber had only around 7000 followers on Instagram at the time she uploaded the video 5 months ago, but thanks to Sonam Kapoor who made her famous by sending a legal notice for a harmless video, @Raginyy now has 38.3K followers on Instagram and 11.2K subscribers on YouTube.

The notice stated that the video, posted by content creator Raginyy, had an adverse impact on the reputation of Sonam Kapoor, her husband Anand Ahuja, and their fashion brands.

“The reported fake post is illegally uploaded content belonging to our client Ms Sonam Kapoor Ahuja,” the notice said, referring to the video where she had roasted Sonam Kapoor.

“These actions are not authorised by our clients. Kindly delete the reported link and ensure that you do not allow your platform to be used for the mentioned activities,” it added.

The notice further read that they have tasked an Online Reputation Management (ORM) solution provider “to undertake all activities & actions over the Internet to engage and neutralize fake profiles created in the names of our family members, illegal rumours, misquote in interviews, photos, comments personal information uploaded on social media, defamatory comments, trolls, concocted stories, gossips, negative news and negative review about our fashion brands and businesses that would be potential targets for sabotage across the Internet”.

The YouTuber was also warned in the notice that Sonam Kapoor may take “necessary action to safeguard her reputation” if she fails to comply with the directions.

After being threatened with a legal notice, the Youtuber took to her Instagram account to share a copy of the legal notice with a caption, “Bro has lost his mind over one video.”

In her Instagram story she called the legal notice a ‘letter of show off.’

In the Instagram story she also stated that they wanted her to “remove the video”.

However, Instagram later removed the original screenshot of her first Instagram post on this particular fiasco, which had been captioned as “Bro has lost his mind over one video.”

The YouTuber, then on October 12, uploaded a video on her YouTube channel in response to a legal notice titled “She Who Must Not Be Named.” In the video she yet again roasted the actor and her husband for using the wrong gender while addressing her. Raginyy also criticised the dates mentioned in the legal notice.

In the video, Raginyy said that the video, which reportedly got her the notice, was about statements that Sonam Kapoor had made at some public events. “The video was about dumb statements made by Sonam Kapoor. But in the starting, I said that whatever statements the actor has made, we make similar ones too at times. It is a normal human thing to say dumb things sometimes. I have defended Sonam more than I insulted her in that video,” she said.

When Raginyy got the email, she had 6,000 subscribers on YouTube. She claimed that she lacked the time and resources necessary to respond to the notice from such a powerful person.

This video which she also shared on her Instagram account with a caption, “Thousands of hate accounts on insta, hundreds of borderline cyber bullying r0@$ts on YouTube, hundreds of subreddit posts dedicated to saying the most unhinged things about you and a video with 4k views is what you wanna take down? Stop deleting my insta posts, it’s not okay.”

This video garnered a lot of attention on Instagram. Many users slammed the actor saying that there was nothing “offensive” in the roast video while several came out in support of the YouTuber.