At least 22 Americans have been killed in the 7th October terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel. The information was released by National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby at a news conference on 11th October.

Kirby couldn’t confirm details like where and how the Americans were killed as the “individual circumstances are not exactly clear”. More than 1,200 people have died in the Hamas attacks on Israel.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to reach Israel on Thursday and will meet senior officials.

“The Secretary will reiterate his condolences for the victims of the terrorist attacks against Israel and condemn those attacks in the strongest terms,” the US Embassy in Israel said in a statement.

Blinken, during his visit to Israel, will be discussing “measures to bolster Israel’s security” and underscore the United States’ “unwavering support” for Israel.

The Biden administration is reportedly searching for details about the condition of the US citizens believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas. CNN quoted a US official as saying that US is working to determine how many are being held captive in Gaza or if they are currently being held in one place.

On Wednesday (11th October), US President Joe Biden said he had seen pictures of “terrorists beheading children” confirming reports that Hamas had beheaded babies in the course of its onslaught on Israel. “I never really thought that I would see…have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children,” Biden said.

However, the Biden administration later clarified that neither the President nor the administration had seen such pictures or confirmed such reports. The White House clarified that Biden had seen reports claiming that children were beheaded.

The US has increased military assistance to Israel including ammunition and interceptors to replenish the Iron Dome. “We are going to make sure that Israel does not run out of these critical assets to defend its cities and its citizens,” the US President said.