A deeply distressing incident around charges of misconduct involving minor students against a principal of a government school in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh has come to light. The perpetrator has been identified as a 55-year-old man named Aftab Ahmed and the shocking instance surfaced on 1st October. He is accused of engaging in inappropriate conduct with dozens of students at the institution, and has been arrested on the basis of complaint filed against him.

He served as the principal of a composite school located in Katghar village within the Sidhari police station area of Azamgarh. He subjected both boys and girls to illicit behaviour and made them hold his private part, according to the police complaint submitted by the parents of one of the victims.

Parents and guardians were left outraged and appalled by these alarming allegations. They pointed out that the horrific episode affecting their young ones had persisted for a while. Another instance of him carrying out similar actions emerged a few years ago. At that point, he resolved the conflict by expressing regret and apologising. However, he resumed molesting youngsters after some time.

Aftab Ahmed sexually harassed a 13-year-old pupil belonging to the scheduled caste community on the fateful day. He confided in his mother who took immediate action and arrived at the school to confront the offender along with the parents of other victims. He reacted aggressively when the family members showed up at the educational institution and refused to take responsibility for his abhorrent activities.

The anguished mother mentioned that he got into a heated argument with them. He insulted and abused them as well as challenged, “Put forth every effort. You won’t be able to do anything.” Notably, there are believed to be approximately a dozen students of both genders who have endured sexual violation at his hands with ages ranging from 10 to 13.

In an important development, the families of the targeted students have come forward as witnesses and have sought stringent action against the culprit. The authorities have registered a case against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 294 (obscene acts or words), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), along with sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The police have confirmed his arrest and that he would brought before the court to apply for remand. OpIndia has a copy of the complaint. The Superintendent of Police (SP) City of Azamgarh informed that the investigation was handed over to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the area after a complaint was received. A case has been lodged against the principal under the appropriate legislation after the claims were established following an inquiry. Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to conducting a complete probe and delivering justice to the victims.