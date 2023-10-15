A massive protest was held in Mississauga, Canada, in support of Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war, where hundreds of people joined on Saturday. However, the protest took an interesting turn when someone decided to join waving a Taliban flag. Several Palestine supporters argued with the Taliban supporters, and asked them to leave, saying they won’t be allowed to join the protests.

A video has gone viral on social media, where several people are seen arguing with two persons in a GMC truck, both holding Taliban flags sticking out of the open windows. When they arrived at the protest march at Celebration Square in Mississauga, Ontario, they were surrounded by several pro-Palestine supporters, who told them that Taliban supporters wouldn’t be allowed at the pro-Palestine protest.

One person told them, ‘You are not in Afghanistan, you must understand this’. While the Palestine supporters were arguing and asking them to leave, the Taliban supporters revved the engine, in an apparent attempt to drown their voices. When they tried to drive ahead, one woman carrying a Palestine flag stood before the massive truck, blocking them.

When the person recording the video asked the Taliban supporters for their comments, they refused to make any comment. The person on the driving seat said, ‘I don’t know what to say’.

During the whole confrontation, the two persons were holding the Taliban flags high out of the windows of the vehicle.

Canadians, many of Palestine origin, filled the Celebration Square in the protest, chanting “Free, free Palestine” slogans. It is was one of the many such protests held across North America against Israel for its military action against the horrific terror attack by Hamas on 7 October.

During a massive pro-#Palestine rally in #Mississauga, #Canada today, this protester is debunking Israel's propaganda, which the reporter continues to spread. pic.twitter.com/SdVtmEu93V — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 14, 2023

Notably, at the same protest in Mississauga, one woman claimed that Hamas is not a terrorist organisation, and everything they have done is justified. She claimed that the reports of Hamas killing babies are fake. She said, ‘Hamas is a Muslim group, they will never do this’.

In the meanwhile, after a week of bombing Hamas targets in Gaza City, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced that it is completing preparations for “significant ground operations” in the Gaza Strip. According to IDF, they are preparing to “expand the offensive” by putting in place a “wide range of offensive operational plans” that would include “joint and coordinated attack from the air, sea and land.”