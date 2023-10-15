Sunday, October 15, 2023
HomeNews ReportsCanada: Palestine supporters argue with Taliban supporters who tried to join pro-Palestine protest in...
FeaturedNews ReportsSocial MediaWorld
Updated:

Canada: Palestine supporters argue with Taliban supporters who tried to join pro-Palestine protest in Mississauga, ask to go back

A video has gone viral on social media, where several pro-Palestine protestors are seen arguing with two persons Taliban flags

OpIndia Staff
5

A massive protest was held in Mississauga, Canada, in support of Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war, where hundreds of people joined on Saturday. However, the protest took an interesting turn when someone decided to join waving a Taliban flag. Several Palestine supporters argued with the Taliban supporters, and asked them to leave, saying they won’t be allowed to join the protests.

A video has gone viral on social media, where several people are seen arguing with two persons in a GMC truck, both holding Taliban flags sticking out of the open windows. When they arrived at the protest march at Celebration Square in Mississauga, Ontario, they were surrounded by several pro-Palestine supporters, who told them that Taliban supporters wouldn’t be allowed at the pro-Palestine protest.

One person told them, ‘You are not in Afghanistan, you must understand this’. While the Palestine supporters were arguing and asking them to leave, the Taliban supporters revved the engine, in an apparent attempt to drown their voices. When they tried to drive ahead, one woman carrying a Palestine flag stood before the massive truck, blocking them.

When the person recording the video asked the Taliban supporters for their comments, they refused to make any comment. The person on the driving seat said, ‘I don’t know what to say’.

During the whole confrontation, the two persons were holding the Taliban flags high out of the windows of the vehicle.

Canadians, many of Palestine origin, filled the Celebration Square in the protest, chanting “Free, free Palestine” slogans. It is was one of the many such protests held across North America against Israel for its military action against the horrific terror attack by Hamas on 7 October.

Notably, at the same protest in Mississauga, one woman claimed that Hamas is not a terrorist organisation, and everything they have done is justified. She claimed that the reports of Hamas killing babies are fake. She said, ‘Hamas is a Muslim group, they will never do this’.

In the meanwhile, after a week of bombing Hamas targets in Gaza City, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced that it is completing preparations for “significant ground operations” in the Gaza Strip. According to IDF, they are preparing to “expand the offensive” by putting in place a “wide range of offensive operational plans” that would include “joint and coordinated attack from the air, sea and land.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Hasan Minhaj lied in his personal life as well, American comedians reveal in a podcast after his fabricated lies about racial discrimination were exposed

OpIndia Staff -

“Chache ke puttar ke liye agar chahiye”: Wasim Akram lashes out at Babar Azam for seeking Kohli’s signed jersey after embarrassing defeat

OpIndia Staff -

Political party, newspaper and shocked neighbours – How Mohammed Hasnain’s stunt seeking asylum in Pakistan left a colony in Delhi in dismay

OpIndia Staff -

‘From my colour, religion to my country’: Ex-Indian cricketer reveals abuses he faced in Pakistan, slams Rajdeep Sardesai for defaming ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants

OpIndia Staff -

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who wants to eradicate Sanatan Dharma, objects to Ahmedabad crowd chanting Jai Shri Ram during India-Pakistan World Cup match

OpIndia Staff -

Congress and CPI(M) fight over credit for Adani’s new mega port in Kerala, India’s first deepwater container transhipment hub in Vizhinjam

OpIndia Staff -

Israel-Hamas War: Iran issues threat to Israel ahead of the ground invasion of Gaza by Israeli forces

OpIndia Staff -

Leave homes or face consequences: Posters threatening Hindus and Sikhs pasted on houses in Poonch in Jammu & Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Violence erupts in Muzaffarpur over bursting fireworks after India’s win against Pakistan in ICC World Cup, police denies communal angle

OpIndia Staff -

Nethanyahu a devil, involved in tyranny and war crimes: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi goes on a tirade against Israeli PM after terror attack by...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
661,724FollowersFollow
30,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com