On 14th October, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it was completing preparations for “significant ground operations” in the Gaza Strip. According to IDF, they are preparing to “expand the offensive” by putting in place a “wide range of offensive operational plans” that would include “joint and coordinated attack from the air, sea and land,” reported Times of Israel.

IDF is currently in the process of finalising the draft of thousands of reservists. The logistics directorate also prepared the equipment the reservists would need for the ground offensive. IDF said, “In recent days, the tools required for combat have been transferred to the assembly areas, and at this stage, the various units of the Technological and Logistics Directorate are working to complete the qualification of the tools and equipping them with advanced combat means, as needed.”

IDF further added, “Battalions and soldiers are deployed all over the country and are prepared to increase readiness for the next stages of the war, with an emphasis on a significant ground operation.”

IDF urged Gaza civilians to evacuate

IDF International Spokesperson Lt Col Richard Hecht issued a video statement that urged civilians from the Gaza Strip to evacuate immediately. He emphasised that the objective of IDF is to protect the people of Israel from the ongoing attacks of the terrorist organisation Hamas, which had initiated the war with a brutal massacre.

An important message for the world to hear from the IDF International Spokesperson, Lt. Col. Richard Hecht. pic.twitter.com/e9rmcgLgex — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 15, 2023

Lt Col Hecht stressed that IDF was not at war with the people of Gaza but with Hamas. He called upon the people of Gaza City to evacuate southwards to ensure their safety. He added that Israel was asking people to evacuate not because it was international law but because of the IDF’s commitment to values and morals.

He noted that the IDF’s warnings aimed to save Gazan civilians, contrasting it with Hamas, which had discouraged and even physically prevented civilians from leaving Gaza City. Lt Col Hecht underlined that Hamas bears responsibility for the people of Gaza, while the IDF is responsible for defending the people of Israel.

Earlier, IDF said Hamas was physically stopping people from leaving Gaza City. In a post on X, IDF said, “Hamas is forcefully preventing their civilians from relocating to southern Gaza for their safety.”

This is real.



Hamas is forcefully preventing their civilians from relocating to southern Gaza for their own safety. pic.twitter.com/ykw3YwC3mG — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 14, 2023

The US confirmed the second carrier to support Israel

Meanwhile, Associate Press reported that the Biden administration has confirmed that it was sending the USS Dwight D Eisenhower carrier strike group to support Israel. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said it was “part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas’s attack on Israel.”

The Eisenhower would join the USS Gerald R Ford carrier strike group already deployed in the Mediterranean. Both ships carry F-19 fighter jets that can provide air assistance to Israel if needed. Furthermore, they have significant capabilities for humanitarian work, including onboard hospitals and a team of doctors.

Israel-Hamas war

On 7th October, hundreds of Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel through various means, overwhelming the Iron Dome with 5,000 rockets in a matter of few minutes. They also abducted hostages and took them to Gaza. In a counterattack on Hamas by Israeli forces, more than 1,500 Hamas terrorists have been reportedly killed in the Israel-Hamas war. The death toll in Israel from the Hamas attack has now surpassed 1,300, with over 3,300 injured, primarily civilians. Israel launched a major offensive against Hamas in Gaza, restricting power and water supply and blocking essential goods from entering the region. Over 400,000 Gaza residents have been evacuated so far. Meanwhile, India has launched Operation Ajay to evacuate Indians from Israel. Two batches of Indians have already been rescued, with over 200 people in each back.