Danish Kaneria punctures the victim card of The Wire 'journalist' Arfa Khanum Sherwani

A day after former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria asked The Wire ‘journalist’ Arfa Khanum Sherwani to migrate to Pakistan, he has now challenged the senior editor of the leftist propaganda outlet to show any tweet that she has posted in support of Bharat and its culture.
The online spat between the two began on Sunday (22nd October) after Arfa Khanum Sherwani accused the Indian cricket fans of supposedly displaying ‘majoritarianism’ during the 2023 World Cup. Danish Kaneria had asked The Wire ‘journalist’ to leave India if she had issues with her Indian entity.
Soon after, Arfa Khanum Sherwani cried foul and accused the ex-cricketer of unleashing an online lynch mob against her. “Danish Kaneria has unleashed an online lynch mob on me and I am trending on Twitter,” she alleged.
Danish Kaneria has unleashed an online lynch mob on me and I am trending on Twitter.— Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) October 22, 2023
Sad to see an intl cricketer celebrated by fans from different religions turning into a communal troll.
Rest assured, I’m not leaving my country for Pakistan or any other place in the world. https://t.co/EZ7z7xsAjk
The propaganda artist further claimed, “Sad to see an international cricketer celebrated by fans from different religions turning into a communal troll…Rest assured, I’m not leaving my country for Pakistan or any other place in the world.”
“If you don’t like Pakistan, simply say – ‘Danish, I don’t like Pakistan’. That’s it!” Danish Kaneria put out an open challenge for Arfa Khanum Sherwani. He also added, “‘Lynch’ ‘mob’ ‘communal’ ‘religious’ ‘troll’ ‘unleashed’! Don’t use these propaganda words for me. Did I talk about communalism in my tweet? No!”
‘Lynch’ ‘mob’ ‘communal’ ‘religious’ ‘troll’ ‘unleashed’!— Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) October 22, 2023
Don’t use these propaganda words for me. Did I talk about communalism in my tweet? No!
If you don’t like Pakistan, simply say – ‘Danish, I don’t like Pakistan’.
That’s it! https://t.co/7jHg0BV1oI
On being caught off guard, Arfa Khanum Sherwani went on to play the ‘Muslim victim card’ to avoid criticising Pakistan. “Yes,every word of your tweet was communal. Asking an Indian Muslim to ‘go to Pakistan’ is as communal& majoritarian as asking a Pakistani Hindu to convert to Islam,” she resorted to whataboutery.
“It is telling the minority people that you don’t belong here or not until you convert to majority religion Got it?” the ‘journalist’ brazened out.
Yes,every word of your tweet was communal.— Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) October 22, 2023
Asking an Indian Muslim to ‘go to Pakistan’ is as communal& majoritarian as asking a Pakistani Hindu to convert to Islam.
It is telling the minority people that you don’t belong here or not until you convert to majority religion
Got it? https://t.co/n8J5u5OsxL
At that point, Danish Kaneria decided to puncture her perpetual state of victimhood. “I am not taking about conversion, majoritarianism, Hindus, Indian Muslims or religion. I am simply talking about your ‘loyalty’. Got it?” he lashed out at Arfa Khanum Sherwani.
I am not taking about conversion, majoritarianism, Hindus, Indian Muslims or religion. I am simply talking about your ‘loyalty’. Got it?— Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) October 23, 2023
Let’s end the debate with single answer — “Just show me a single tweet in which you praised Bharat and its culture.” https://t.co/xtuZ06RL0K
“Let’s end the debate with single answer — “Just show me a single tweet in which you praised Bharat and its culture,” he challenged the senior editor of ‘The Wire’ on Monday (23rd October). Arfa Khanum Sherwani has yet to respond to his challenge.