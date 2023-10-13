Friday, October 13, 2023
HomeNews ReportsSecurity heightened in Delhi amid fear of potential protests after Hamas urged Muslims to...
News Reports
Updated:

Security heightened in Delhi amid fear of potential protests after Hamas urged Muslims to observe Friday prayers as ‘day of Jihad’ against Israel

The security in Delhi has been hightened after Hamas urged Muslims across the world to observe Friday prayers as the “day of rage” and “day of Jihad” against Israel

OpIndia Staff
Image source: India Today
3

Amid the rising tensions between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist terrorist organization Hamas, Delhi police on Friday, October 13, issued a security alert after receiving information from security agencies about potential anti-social activities. According to reports, a sizable police presence was stationed in the nation’s capital’s streets to maintain surveillance during the Friday prayers.

Security was also heightened in sensitive areas, including around the Israeli Embassy; Jewish synagogues and other Jewish establishments.

In the Jama Masjid area, the Delhi police conducted a flag march to ensure public safety.

Further, state authorities in Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Goa have been asked to ensure security for Israeli diplomats, staff and tourists.

The development came after Hamas urged Muslims across the world to observe Friday Namaz as ‘day of rage’ and ‘day of jihad’ against Israel.

Following the call for terrorism by Hamas, Israel warned its citizens worldwide to take extra care as pro-Palestine and anti-semitic protests have been staged in several cities around the world.

In the aftermath of the calls by Hamas, an Israeli diplomat was stabbed in Beijing on Friday (13th October). According to a statement reportedly by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the staffer is receiving medical treatment at a hospital and is stable.

A purported video of the attack went viral on the internet. The video showed the attacker, dressed in a white shirt, armed with what appears to be a long knife. The video showed the attacker stabbing the diplomat at least 5 times aiming at his throat and coming repeatedly at him while the diplomat tried to fight the attacker off.

The sidewalk – where the Israeli victim is seen struggling to save himself – is full of blood as passersby watch in horror. The shocking crime happened in broad daylight in the Chinese capital.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termshamas, israel, palestine, friday namaz, friday prayers, jumma, jihad, muslims, israel, delhi, new delhi, israeli embassy, jewish synagogues
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
661,300FollowersFollow
30,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com