Amid the rising tensions between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist terrorist organization Hamas, Delhi police on Friday, October 13, issued a security alert after receiving information from security agencies about potential anti-social activities. According to reports, a sizable police presence was stationed in the nation’s capital’s streets to maintain surveillance during the Friday prayers.

Security was also heightened in sensitive areas, including around the Israeli Embassy; Jewish synagogues and other Jewish establishments.

In the Jama Masjid area, the Delhi police conducted a flag march to ensure public safety.

Further, state authorities in Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Goa have been asked to ensure security for Israeli diplomats, staff and tourists.

The development came after Hamas urged Muslims across the world to observe Friday Namaz as ‘day of rage’ and ‘day of jihad’ against Israel.

Following the call for terrorism by Hamas, Israel warned its citizens worldwide to take extra care as pro-Palestine and anti-semitic protests have been staged in several cities around the world.

In the aftermath of the calls by Hamas, an Israeli diplomat was stabbed in Beijing on Friday (13th October). According to a statement reportedly by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the staffer is receiving medical treatment at a hospital and is stable.

A purported video of the attack went viral on the internet. The video showed the attacker, dressed in a white shirt, armed with what appears to be a long knife. The video showed the attacker stabbing the diplomat at least 5 times aiming at his throat and coming repeatedly at him while the diplomat tried to fight the attacker off.

The sidewalk – where the Israeli victim is seen struggling to save himself – is full of blood as passersby watch in horror. The shocking crime happened in broad daylight in the Chinese capital.